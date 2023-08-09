  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

Cruises from Amsterdam to Ireland

Cruises from Amsterdam to Ireland

We found you 13 cruises

Nautica

9 Night
Europe - Northern Cruise

375 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker
Celebrity Apex

12 Night
Iceland & Ireland Cruise

146 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker
Cruise Critic Favorite
Jewel of the Seas

12 Night
British Isles Cruise

1,626 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker
Celebrity Apex

12 Night
British Isles Cruise

146 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker
Sponsored

Sail from Miami, the Med, and Australia

  • Limited-time offer: up to $1100 off and free drinks
  • 100% 18+ adults-only voyages
  • Caribbean, Mediterranean and brand new Australia itineraries
  • Extra 10% off with Pay in Full offer 180+ days before departure

Virgin Voyages

15 Night
Iceland & Ireland Cruise

1,626 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker

12 Night
Europe - Northern Cruise

820 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker

11 Night
The Emerald Isle & Scottish Highlands 11d Ams-le1

121 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker
Cruise Critic Favorite

12 Night
Europe - Northern Cruise

768 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker

10 Night
Europe - Northern Cruise

301 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker

10 Night
Europe - Northern Cruise

301 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker

22 Night
World Cruise

768 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker

22 Night
Scottish Lochs & Norwegian Waterways 22d Ams-rey

121 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker

19 Night
World Cruise

375 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker

Related Cruises

Cruises from Amsterdam to Ireland

1,017 Reviews

Cruises from Auckland to Ireland

426 Reviews

Cruises from Barcelona to Ireland

2,547 Reviews

Cruises from Bergen to Ireland

745 Reviews

Cruises from Bordeaux to Ireland

60 Reviews

Cruises from Brisbane to Ireland

249 Reviews

Cruises from Dublin to Ireland

339 Reviews

Cruises from Edinburgh to Ireland

217 Reviews

Cruises from Fort Lauderdale to Ireland

2,266 Reviews

Cruises from Hamburg to Ireland

158 Reviews

Cruises from Lisbon to Ireland

900 Reviews

Cruises from Tilbury to Ireland

67 Reviews

Cruises from Southampton to Ireland

1,087 Reviews

Cruises from Miami to Ireland

2,796 Reviews

Cruises from Manhattan to Ireland

1,145 Reviews

Cruises from Rome to Ireland

2,420 Reviews

Cruises from Stockholm to Ireland

907 Reviews

Cruises from Sydney to Ireland

762 Reviews

Cruises from New York to Ireland

Cruises from London to Ireland

Cruises from Portsmouth to Ireland

31 Reviews

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of July 25th, 2023.

About UsCruise DestinationsFirst Time CruisersFind A Cruise
Cruise DealsLast Minute Cruise DealsCaribbean Cruise DealsAlaska Cruise Deals

International Sites

© 1995—2023, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

  • Privacy and Cookies Statement

  • Terms of Use

  • Site Map