  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

Cruises from the West Coast to French Polynesia

Cruises from the West Coast to French Polynesia

We found you 36 cruises

Sapphire Princess

32 Night
South Pacific Cruise

997 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker
Majestic Princess

26 Night
Transpacific Cruise

684 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker
Noordam

34 Night
South Pacific Crossing

809 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker
Royal Princess

26 Night
Transpacific Cruise

1,738 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker
Sponsored

Limited-Time 4th of July Sale

  • Drinks Included
  • Wi-Fi Included
  • Up to $400 Onboard Credit
  • Sail to Over 250 Destinations Around the Globe

MSC Cruises

32 Night
South Pacific Cruise

997 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker

33 Night
South Pacific Cruise

1,578 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker
Cruise Critic Favorite

35 Night
Hawaii Tahiti & Marquesas

835 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker
Cruise Critic Favorite

18 Night
Transpacific Cruise

372 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker

48 Night
South Pacific Crossing & New Zealand Collector

809 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker

30 Night
Australia Cruise

210 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker

24 Night
Transpacific Cruise

1,578 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker

21 Night
Transpacific Cruise

684 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker

18 Night
South Pacific Cruise

381 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker

51 Night
Tales Of The South Pacific

579 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker

22 Night
Transpacific Cruise

1,738 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker

Related Cruises

Cruises from Barcelona to French Polynesia

2,543 Reviews

Cruises from Brisbane to French Polynesia

249 Reviews

Cruises from Callao to French Polynesia

110 Reviews

Cruises from Fort Lauderdale to French Polynesia

2,266 Reviews

Cruises from Genoa to French Polynesia

453 Reviews

Cruises from Dover to French Polynesia

89 Reviews

Cruises from Los Angeles to French Polynesia

620 Reviews

Cruises from Marseille to French Polynesia

917 Reviews

Cruises from Miami to French Polynesia

2,796 Reviews

Cruises from Rome to French Polynesia

2,419 Reviews

Cruises from San Diego to French Polynesia

354 Reviews

Cruises from San Francisco to French Polynesia

413 Reviews

Cruises from Santiago (Valparaiso) to French Polynesia

124 Reviews

Cruises from Seattle to French Polynesia

926 Reviews

Cruises from Singapore to French Polynesia

660 Reviews

Cruises from Tahiti to French Polynesia

207 Reviews

Cruises from London to French Polynesia

Cruises from Tanah Ampo to French Polynesia

149 Reviews

Cruises from California to French Polynesia

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of July 7th, 2023.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About UsCruise DestinationsFirst Time CruisersFind A Cruise
Cruise DealsLast Minute Cruise DealsCaribbean Cruise DealsAlaska Cruise Deals

International Sites

© 1995—2023, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

  • Privacy and Cookies Statement

  • Terms of Use

  • Site Map