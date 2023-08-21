  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

Denmark Cruises

(Photo: Eldar Nurkovic/Shutterstock)

We found you 431 cruises

Holland America Rotterdam

7 Night
Viking Sagas

80 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker
Sirena

7 Night
Europe - Northern Cruise

265 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker
Norwegian Dawn

10 Night
Europe - British Isles

2,969 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker
Nieuw Statendam

14 Night
Northern Isles

240 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker

7 Night
Islands Of Iceland & Scotland

240 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker

11 Night
Iberian Adventure

240 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker

12 Night
Scandinavia & Baltic Cruise

147 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker

10 Night
Europe - Northern Cruise

375 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker

12 Night
Europe - Northern Cruise

2,719 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker
Cruise Critic Favorite

12 Night
Best Of Scandinavia

2,039 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker

14 Night
Norwegian Fjords & Islands Of Iceland & Scotland

240 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker
Cruise Critic Favorite

13 Night
Best Of Scandinavia

2,039 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker

7 Night
Norwegian & Icelandic Fjords

240 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker

13 Night
Jewels Of The Baltic

240 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker

10 Night
Europe - Other

2,554 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker

Related Cruises

Seven Seas Navigator Denmark Cruises

302 Reviews

Seven Seas Mariner Denmark Cruises

381 Reviews

Coral Princess Denmark Cruises

1,025 Reviews

Caribbean Princess Denmark Cruises

2,719 Reviews

Viking Neptune Denmark Cruises

78 Reviews

MSC Poesia Denmark Cruises

492 Reviews

Azamara Journey Denmark Cruises

820 Reviews

Oceania Marina Denmark Cruises

769 Reviews

Seabourn Quest Denmark Cruises

161 Reviews

Costa Fascinosa Denmark Cruises

110 Reviews

Hapag-Lloyd Europa 2 Denmark Cruises

17 Reviews

Emerald Dawn Denmark Cruises

168 Reviews

Oceania Insignia Denmark Cruises

214 Reviews

Seabourn Ovation Denmark Cruises

68 Reviews

Scenic Eclipse Denmark Cruises

48 Reviews

Hanseatic Nature Denmark Cruises

Le Dumont d'Urville Denmark Cruises

10 Reviews

Holland America Rotterdam Denmark Cruises

80 Reviews

Viking Venus Denmark Cruises

195 Reviews

Cunard Queen Anne Denmark Cruises

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of August 7th, 2023.

About UsCruise DestinationsFirst Time CruisersFind A Cruise
Cruise DealsLast Minute Cruise DealsCaribbean Cruise DealsAlaska Cruise Deals

International Sites

© 1995—2023, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

  • Privacy and Cookies Statement

  • Terms of Use

  • Site Map