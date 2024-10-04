  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

October 2024 Cruises to Costa Rica

October 2024 Cruises to Costa Rica

We found you 16 cruises

Holland America Rotterdam

12 Night
Panama Canal Sunfarer

79 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker
Radiance of the Seas

16 Night
Panama Canal Cruise

1,224 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker
Carnival Spirit

16 Night
Carnival Journeys - 16-day Panama Canal

1,067 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker
Cruise Critic Favorite
Zuiderdam

21 Night
Perfect Caribbean Escape

1,017 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker
Sponsored

Score for '24: Early Booking Sale

  • 7-Day Cruise Fares From $399 to Alaska, the Caribbean, Europe & More
  • 3rd & 4th Guests Sail Free On Select Voyages
  • Get the best deal when you book your 2024 cruise NOW

Princess

20 Night
Panama Canal

1,177 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker

9 Night
Western Caribbean Cruise

1,659 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker

21 Night
Panama Canal Sunfarer / Southern Caribbean Seafare...

79 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker

35 Night
Perfect Caribbean Escape & Southern Caribbean

1,017 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker

21 Night
Panama Canal

1,177 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker
Cruise Critic Favorite

16 Night
Panama Canal

933 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker

16 Night
Panama Canal

1,177 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker

10 Night
Classic Panama Canal Passage

87 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker

18 Night
Expedition Cruise

191 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker

10 Night
Classic Panama Canal Passage

87 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker

17 Night
Panama Canal & The Pacific Coast

69 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker

Related Cruises

August 2023 Cruises to Costa Rica

September 2023 Cruises to Costa Rica

October 2023 Cruises to Costa Rica

November 2023 Cruises to Costa Rica

December 2023 Cruises to Costa Rica

January 2024 Cruises to Costa Rica

February 2024 Cruises to Costa Rica

March 2024 Cruises to Costa Rica

April 2024 Cruises to Costa Rica

May 2024 Cruises to Costa Rica

September 2024 Cruises to Costa Rica

October 2024 Cruises to Costa Rica

November 2024 Cruises to Costa Rica

December 2024 Cruises to Costa Rica

January 2025 Cruises to Costa Rica

February 2025 Cruises to Costa Rica

March 2025 Cruises to Costa Rica

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of July 19th, 2023.

About UsCruise DestinationsFirst Time CruisersFind A Cruise
Cruise DealsLast Minute Cruise DealsCaribbean Cruise DealsAlaska Cruise Deals

International Sites

© 1995—2023, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

  • Privacy and Cookies Statement

  • Terms of Use

  • Site Map