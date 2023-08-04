  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

Brazil Cruises

(Photo: Eldar Nurkovic/Shutterstock)

We found you 427 cruises

Norwegian Star
Norwegian Star

11 Night
Europe - Iceland

2,529 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker
Cruise Critic Favorite
Celebrity Eclipse
E C Aerial Miami433 R

7 Night
Buenos Aires To Rio De Janeiro

1,893 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker
Norwegian Star
Norwegian Star

10 Night
South America - Other

2,529 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker
Marina
Marina

24 Night
South America Cruise

754 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker

10 Night
South America Cruise

754 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker

22 Night
South America Cruise

210 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker

36 Night
World Cruise

369 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker

12 Night
Amazon & Caribbean Adventure

1,499 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker

36 Night
Grand World Voyage

1,014 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker

150 Night
150 Night World Cruise

378 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker
Cruise Critic Favorite

14 Night
Rio De Janeiro To Cape Liberty

1,893 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker

25 Night
Canada New England & Iceland

541 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker

12 Night
Amazon & Caribbean Adventure

1,499 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker

12 Night
Amazon & Caribbean Adventure

1,499 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker

18 Night
Repo - Transatlantic

2,529 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker

Related Cruises

Silversea Silver Wind Brazil Cruises

Silversea Silver Wind Brazil Cruises

189 Reviews
Holland America Zaandam Brazil Cruises

Holland America Zaandam Brazil Cruises

541 Reviews
Seven Seas Mariner Brazil Cruises

Seven Seas Mariner Brazil Cruises

378 Reviews
Norwegian Star Brazil Cruises

Norwegian Star Brazil Cruises

2,529 Reviews
Holland America Zuiderdam Brazil Cruises

Holland America Zuiderdam Brazil Cruises

1,014 Reviews
Seven Seas Voyager Brazil Cruises

Seven Seas Voyager Brazil Cruises

322 Reviews
Cunard Queen Victoria Brazil Cruises

Cunard Queen Victoria Brazil Cruises

560 Reviews
Azamara Quest Brazil Cruises

Azamara Quest Brazil Cruises

705 Reviews
MSC Magnifica Brazil Cruises

MSC Magnifica Brazil Cruises

338 Reviews
Costa Deliziosa Brazil Cruises

Costa Deliziosa Brazil Cruises

169 Reviews
Windstar Star Pride Brazil Cruises

Windstar Star Pride Brazil Cruises

121 Reviews
Oceania Insignia Brazil Cruises

Oceania Insignia Brazil Cruises

210 Reviews
Oceania Sirena Brazil Cruises

Oceania Sirena Brazil Cruises

256 Reviews
Scenic Eclipse Brazil Cruises

Scenic Eclipse Brazil Cruises

44 Reviews
Holland America Nieuw Statendam Brazil Cruises

Holland America Nieuw Statendam Brazil Cruises

230 Reviews
Viking Jupiter Brazil Cruises

Viking Jupiter Brazil Cruises

378 Reviews
Seabourn Venture Brazil Cruises

Seabourn Venture Brazil Cruises

3 Reviews
Explora I Brazil Cruises

Explora I Brazil Cruises

Silver Nova Brazil Cruises

Silver Nova Brazil Cruises

Silver Ray Brazil Cruises

Silver Ray Brazil Cruises

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of May 28th, 2023.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About UsCruise DestinationsFirst Time CruisersFind A Cruise
Cruise DealsLast Minute Cruise DealsCaribbean Cruise DealsAlaska Cruise Deals

International Sites

© 1995—2023, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

  • Privacy and Cookies Statement

  • Terms of Use

  • Site Map