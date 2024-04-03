  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

Cruises from Barcelona to Belgium

Cruises from Barcelona to Belgium

We found you 12 cruises

Viking Jupiter

14 Night
Trade Routes Of The Middle Ages

382 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker
Norwegian Dawn

11 Night
Europe - Other

2,948 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker
Cruise Critic Favorite
Viking Star

14 Night
Trade Routes Of The Middle Ages

1,994 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker
Viking Mars

14 Night
Trade Routes Of The Middle Ages

75 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker
Sponsored

Santé to 35 Years of Exploration

  • Curious about the world? Explore its oceans from pole to pole
  • Experience small-ship luxury with French flair
  • Dine in the world’s only Alain Ducasse Restaurant at Sea
  • Save 10%! Plus, up to an additional 30% for Booking Early

Ponant

14 Night
Trade Routes Of The Middle Ages

10 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker

103 Night
103-day Grand Europe, British Isles & Viking Passa...

158 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker

23 Night
Culinary Capitals Of Spain & France 23d Bcn-ams

121 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker

28 Night
Canary Islands & English Channel Gems

150 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker

12 Night
Transatlantic Cruise

139 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Price Tracker
Cruise Critic Favorite

79 Night
Grand Mediterranean & Northern Europe

158 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker

13 Night
Transatlantic Cruise

139 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Price Tracker

44 Night
Grand Voyage: Pole To Pole

577 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker

Related Cruises

Cruises from Auckland to Belgium

426 Reviews

Cruises from Barcelona to Belgium

2,539 Reviews

Cruises from Bergen to Belgium

734 Reviews

Cruises from Bordeaux to Belgium

59 Reviews

Cruises from Copacabana Beach to Belgium

152 Reviews

Cruises from Copenhagen to Belgium

1,253 Reviews

Cruises from Fort Lauderdale to Belgium

2,264 Reviews

Cruises from Hamburg to Belgium

156 Reviews

Cruises from Dover to Belgium

88 Reviews

Cruises from Southampton to Belgium

1,084 Reviews

Cruises from Manhattan to Belgium

1,145 Reviews

Cruises from Oslo to Belgium

420 Reviews

Cruises from Le Havre to Belgium

374 Reviews

Cruises from Rome to Belgium

2,416 Reviews

Cruises from Santos (Sao Paulo) to Belgium

41 Reviews

Cruises from Stockholm to Belgium

905 Reviews

Cruises from Sydney to Belgium

762 Reviews

Cruises from New York to Belgium

Cruises from London to Belgium

Cruises from Florida to Belgium

Cruises from Basel to Belgium

156 Reviews

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of June 10th, 2023.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About UsCruise DestinationsFirst Time CruisersFind A Cruise
Cruise DealsLast Minute Cruise DealsCaribbean Cruise DealsAlaska Cruise Deals

International Sites

© 1995—2023, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

  • Privacy and Cookies Statement

  • Terms of Use

  • Site Map