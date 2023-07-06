  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

Belgium Cruises

(Photo: Eldar Nurkovic/Shutterstock)

We found you 406 cruises

Norwegian Getaway
Norwegian Getaway

9 Night
Europe - Other

3,152 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker
Celebrity Apex
Celebrity Apex

13 Night
13 Nt Western Europe Transatlantic

134 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker
Norwegian Getaway
Norwegian Getaway

10 Night
Europe - Other

3,152 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker
Norwegian Prima
Norwegian Prima (Image: Norwegian Cruise Line)

10 Night
Europe - Iceland

173 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker

16 Night
Europe - Other

3,152 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker

15 Night
Transatlantic Cruise

210 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker

14 Night
Repo - Transatlantic

3,152 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker

10 Night
Europe - Iceland

173 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker

9 Night
Europe - Other

2,529 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker

15 Night
Atlantic Sojourn

75 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker

9 Night
Europe - Other

2,940 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker
Cruise Critic Favorite

11 Night
Europe - Other

3,152 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker

15 Night
Repo - Transatlantic

173 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker

15 Night
Europe - British Isles

2,940 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker
Cruise Critic Favorite

9 Night
Europe - Northern Capitals

3,152 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker

Related Cruises

Seven Seas Navigator Belgium Cruises

Seven Seas Navigator Belgium Cruises

297 Reviews
Norwegian Star Belgium Cruises

Norwegian Star Belgium Cruises

2,529 Reviews
Coral Princess Belgium Cruises

Coral Princess Belgium Cruises

1,023 Reviews
Cunard Queen Mary 2 (QM2) Belgium Cruises

Cunard Queen Mary 2 (QM2) Belgium Cruises

1,283 Reviews
Oceania Riviera Belgium Cruises

Oceania Riviera Belgium Cruises

734 Reviews
AmaWaterways AmaCerto Belgium Cruises

AmaWaterways AmaCerto Belgium Cruises

110 Reviews
Norwegian Getaway Belgium Cruises

Norwegian Getaway Belgium Cruises

3,152 Reviews
Windstar Star Pride Belgium Cruises

Windstar Star Pride Belgium Cruises

121 Reviews
Costa Diadema Belgium Cruises

Costa Diadema Belgium Cruises

139 Reviews
AmaWaterways AmaSerena Belgium Cruises

AmaWaterways AmaSerena Belgium Cruises

76 Reviews
Avalon Tranquility II Belgium Cruises

Avalon Tranquility II Belgium Cruises

91 Reviews
Scenic Opal Belgium Cruises

Scenic Opal Belgium Cruises

155 Reviews
Scenic Jasper Belgium Cruises

Scenic Jasper Belgium Cruises

146 Reviews
Oceania Sirena Belgium Cruises

Oceania Sirena Belgium Cruises

256 Reviews
Celebrity Apex Belgium Cruises

Celebrity Apex Belgium Cruises

134 Reviews
Holland America Nieuw Statendam Belgium Cruises

Holland America Nieuw Statendam Belgium Cruises

230 Reviews
MSC Virtuosa Belgium Cruises

MSC Virtuosa Belgium Cruises

147 Reviews
AmaWaterways AmaMora Belgium Cruises

AmaWaterways AmaMora Belgium Cruises

14 Reviews
Holland America Rotterdam Belgium Cruises

Holland America Rotterdam Belgium Cruises

75 Reviews
AmaLucia Belgium Cruises

AmaLucia Belgium Cruises

7 Reviews

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of May 28th, 2023.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About UsCruise DestinationsFirst Time CruisersFind A Cruise
Cruise DealsLast Minute Cruise DealsCaribbean Cruise DealsAlaska Cruise Deals

International Sites

© 1995—2023, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

  • Privacy and Cookies Statement

  • Terms of Use

  • Site Map