What is the best time to cruise to Cuba?
The weather in Cuba is generally dry and sunny from December to May, making those months an ideal time for Cuba cruises though sailings are scheduled the rest of the year as well. There can be lighter crowds during the wet season, but passengers should be aware of the possibility that their cruise could be affected by hurricanes. For more: Cuba Cruise Tips.
Which cruise lines go to Cuba?
Barring U.S. government policy changes, many mainstream cruise lines have strong interest in cruises to Cuba including Royal Caribbean, Norwegian Cruise Line, Carnival, Holland America and Virgin Voyages. Small ship cruise lines such as SeaDream Yacht Club, Hapag Lloyd, Azamara and Regent Seven Seas are also available, policies permitting.
What are some things to do in Cuba?
Cuba is full of near-surreal historic and cultural sites; many visitors describe visiting the island as a step back in time. Cruisers can take shore excursions to tour a cigar factory, see a legendary dinner show, visit the historic towns of Trinidad and Cienfuegos, go beach- and bar-hopping or people watch in the traditional town squares over a cafecito.
Do you need a passport to take a cruise to Cuba?
U.S. citizens are not currently permitted to cruise to Cuba at time of publication. However, when restrictions lift, a passport -- and paperwork -- are required to cruise to Cuba.