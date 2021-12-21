  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
Cuba Cruises

El Morro castle in Havana, Cuba (Photo: ffoto29/Shutterstock)

About Cuba Cruises

Editor's Note: Effective June 5, 2019, Americans are no longer permitted to travel to Cuba by cruise ship due to U.S. government policy changes. While cruises to Cuba have been popular among international travelers for decades, Americans have missed out. Now regulation changes mean more cruise lines are cruising to Cuba, allowing everyone to enjoy the largest Caribbean island's signature architecture, art, food and music, as well as beautiful beaches. Tour Havana in a car from the 1950s or see UNESCO World Heritage Sites such as Cienfuegos and Trinidad.

A message from Cruise Critic: During this unprecedented time throughout the world and across the cruise industry, it is important to note that article information might be impacted by cruise line hiatuses and port closures due to COVID-19. For the latest information, please visit our regularly updated article on cruise port closures.

Sea Cloud II
Sea Cloud II (Photo: Sea Cloud Cruises)

14 Night
14 Night Cruise to Cuba

Leaving:Colon
Cruise Line:Sea Cloud Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
More about Cuba

What is the best time to cruise to Cuba?

The weather in Cuba is generally dry and sunny from December to May, making those months an ideal time for Cuba cruises though sailings are scheduled the rest of the year as well. There can be lighter crowds during the wet season, but passengers should be aware of the possibility that their cruise could be affected by hurricanes. For more: Cuba Cruise Tips.

Which cruise lines go to Cuba?

Barring U.S. government policy changes, many mainstream cruise lines have strong interest in cruises to Cuba including Royal Caribbean, Norwegian Cruise Line, Carnival, Holland America and Virgin Voyages. Small ship cruise lines such as SeaDream Yacht Club, Hapag Lloyd, Azamara and Regent Seven Seas are also available, policies permitting.

What are some things to do in Cuba?

Cuba is full of near-surreal historic and cultural sites; many visitors describe visiting the island as a step back in time. Cruisers can take shore excursions to tour a cigar factory, see a legendary dinner show, visit the historic towns of Trinidad and Cienfuegos, go beach- and bar-hopping or people watch in the traditional town squares over a cafecito.

Do you need a passport to take a cruise to Cuba?

U.S. citizens are not currently permitted to cruise to Cuba at time of publication. However, when restrictions lift, a passport -- and paperwork -- are required to cruise to Cuba.

What should I pack for a cruise to Cuba?

Being in the Caribbean, Cuba is hot and often humid year-round. Visitors should wear comfortable, breathable clothes for sightseeing, a swimsuit and perhaps something a little dressier if they'll be around to enjoy the nightlife.

