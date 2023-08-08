  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
August 2023 Cruises to the Arctic

We found you 8 cruises

Le Bellot
Le Bellot (Image: Ponant)

7 Night
Arctic CruiseDetails

Leaving:Reykjavik
Cruise Line:Ponant
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Le Boreal
Le Boreal

7 Night
Arctic CruiseDetails

56 Reviews
Leaving:Spitsbergen
Cruise Line:Ponant
Aug 12, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Le Boreal
Le Boreal

9 Night
Arctic CruiseDetails

56 Reviews
Leaving:Spitsbergen
Cruise Line:Ponant
Aug 19, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Silver Wind
Silver Wind

10 Night
Arctic CruiseDetails

184 Reviews
Leaving:Reykjavik
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
Aug 11, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
15 Night
Arctic CruiseDetails

37 Reviews
Leaving:Isle of Islay
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
Aug 24, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
24 Night
Arctic CruiseDetails

184 Reviews
Leaving:Isle of Islay
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
Aug 21, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
16 Night
Arctic CruiseDetails

37 Reviews
Leaving:Isle of Islay
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
Aug 8, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
17 Night
Fabled Lands Of The North: Greenland To Newfoundla...Details

46 Reviews
Leaving:Reykjavik
Cruise Line:Lindblad Expeditions
Aug 13, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of February 6th, 2022.

