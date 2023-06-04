  • Newsletter
Arctic Cruises

Spectacular Arctic scenery in Svalbard. This particular section of the archipelago is only open to cruise ships carrying less than 200 passengers (Photo: Chris Gray Faust)

About Arctic Cruises

An Arctic cruise will take you to landscapes and ice formations that are otherworldly in their appeal. Whether you're cruising the islands of Svalbard, the icefloes of Greenland, the small communities in Canada's Northwest Passage or taking an ice-breaker to the North Pole, an Arctic cruise will immerse you in the Far North. Wildlife sightings include whales, walruses and the elusive polar bear.

  • More about the Arctic

  • What is the best time to cruise to the Arctic?

  • Which cruise lines go to the Arctic?

We found you 116 cruises

Silver Wind
Silver Wind

10 Night
Arctic CruiseDetails

188 Reviews
Leaving:Reykjavik
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker
Silver Wind
Silver Wind

18 Night
Arctic CruiseDetails

188 Reviews
Leaving:Nome
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker
Le Bellot
Le Bellot (Image: Ponant)

7 Night
Arctic CruiseDetails

3 Reviews
Leaving:Reykjavik
Cruise Line:Ponant
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Price Tracker
Le Lyrial (Ponant)
Le Lyrial

14 Night
Arctic CruiseDetails

51 Reviews
Leaving:Kangerlussuaq
Cruise Line:Ponant
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Price Tracker
Cruise Critic Favorite

11 Night
Arctic CruiseDetails

58 Reviews
Leaving:Reykjavik
Cruise Line:Ponant
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Price Tracker

9 Night
Arctic CruiseDetails

57 Reviews
Leaving:Isle of Islay
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker

12 Night
Arctic CruiseDetails

188 Reviews
Leaving:Reykjavik
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker

10 Night
Arctic CruiseDetails

57 Reviews
Leaving:Reykjavik
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker

9 Night
Arctic CruiseDetails

188 Reviews
Leaving:Tromso
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker

22 Night
Arctic CruiseDetails

188 Reviews
Leaving:Spitsbergen
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker
Cruise Critic Favorite

13 Night
Arctic CruiseDetails

58 Reviews
Leaving:Reykjavik
Cruise Line:Ponant
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Price Tracker

16 Night
Arctic CruiseDetails

57 Reviews
Leaving:Isle of Islay
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker

16 Night
Arctic CruiseDetails

57 Reviews
Leaving:Isle of Islay
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker

17 Night
Arctic CruiseDetails

6 Reviews
Leaving:Spitsbergen
Cruise Line:Ponant
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Price Tracker

9 Night
Arctic CruiseDetails

57 Reviews
Leaving:Isle of Islay
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker

More about the Arctic

What is the best time to cruise to the Arctic?

Prime season for the Arctic is July and August, as the ice breaks up and you have the best chance to make far north landings. Even if you go earlier, prepare for long days; this is prime Midnight Sun territory and in the summer, it rarely sets.

Which cruise lines go to the Arctic?

Most cruises that visit the Arctic are expedition vessels, some of which have polar capabilities. Operators include Ponant, Silversea, Scenic, Quark, Lindblad, Hurtigruten and Viking. Princess is a mainstream line that often offers Greenland itineraries.

What are some things to do in the Arctic?

Wildlife viewing is key; be prepared for alerts of polar bear or whale spottings at any time. Zodiac trips to view glaciers, visit nesting bird cliffs or opportunties to walk on land take place daily. Onboard time usually features lectures from naturalists.

Do you need a passport to take a cruise to the Arctic?

Yes. Svalbard cruises usually begin with a charter flight to Longyearbyen from Oslo or Tromso. Greenland cruises can start in Reyjkavik, Iceland, or directly inIlulissat. Canadian Northwest Passage cruises usually begin or end in Nome, Alaska, but can start from various points; often a charter flight north from Toronto is involved.

What should I pack for a cruise to the Arctic?

Layers, layers, layers. Temperatures in the Arctic can remain relatively stable, but the wind and visibility can change quickly. Many expedition cruise lines will provide a parka for you to use, and sometimes rubber boots and waterproof pants as well.

