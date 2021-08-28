  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More

7 Day Cruises to Trans-Ocean

Filters

Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
SeaDream II
SeaDream II
SeaDream II

7 Night
Dubrovnik To VeniceDetails

36 Reviews
Leaving:Dubrovnik
Cruise Line:SeaDream Yacht Club
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
azora

13 Night
Transoceanic CruiseDetails

Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
azora

12 Night
Transoceanic CruiseDetails

Leaving:Lisbon
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
Silver Whisper
Silver Whisper
Silver Whisper

13 Night
Transoceanic CruiseDetails

203 Reviews
Leaving:Seward
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes

Sign Up for Price Drop Alerts

Be the first to know when tomorrow's prices drop so you can book with confidence.

By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Silver Dawn

13 Night
Transoceanic CruiseDetails

Leaving:Lisbon
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Cruise Critic Favorite
Silver Muse

14 Night
Transoceanic CruiseDetails

230 Reviews
Leaving:Seward
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Silver Moon

12 Night
Transoceanic CruiseDetails

Leaving:Madeira
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Silver Dawn

11 Night
Transoceanic CruiseDetails

Leaving:Madeira
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Silver Dawn

12 Night
Transoceanic CruiseDetails

Leaving:Barbados
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Silver Whisper

14 Night
Transoceanic CruiseDetails

203 Reviews
Leaving:Tokyo
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Cruise Critic Favorite
Silver Muse

16 Night
Transoceanic CruiseDetails

230 Reviews
Leaving:Osaka
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Silver Dawn

13 Night
Transoceanic CruiseDetails

Leaving:Lisbon
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Crystal Serenity

11 Night
Trans-atlantic ExplorerDetails

284 Reviews
Leaving:Le Havre
Cruise Line:Crystal Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Silver Dawn

11 Night
Transoceanic CruiseDetails

Leaving:Hamilton
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
SeaDream II

7 Night
Venice To DubrovnikDetails

36 Reviews
Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:SeaDream Yacht Club
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
SeaDream II

11 Night
Athens To Athens (piraeus)Details

36 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:SeaDream Yacht Club
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
SeaDream II

10 Night
Venice To Athens Details

36 Reviews
Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:SeaDream Yacht Club
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
SeaDream II

7 Night
Dubrovnik To VeniceDetails

36 Reviews
Leaving:Dubrovnik
Cruise Line:SeaDream Yacht Club
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
SeaDream II

7 Night
Istanbul To Athens Details

36 Reviews
Leaving:Istanbul
Cruise Line:SeaDream Yacht Club
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
Silver Muse

16 Night
Transoceanic CruiseDetails

230 Reviews
Leaving:Tokyo
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
SeaDream II

7 Night
Civitavecchia To DubrovnikDetails

36 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:SeaDream Yacht Club
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
Silver Muse

17 Night
Transoceanic CruiseDetails

230 Reviews
Leaving:Vancouver
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Silver Dawn

16 Night
Transoceanic CruiseDetails

Leaving:Lisbon
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Silver Shadow

18 Night
Transoceanic CruiseDetails

266 Reviews
Leaving:Vancouver
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes

Sign Up for Price Drop Alerts

Be the first to know when tomorrow's prices drop so you can book with confidence.

By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Silver Spirit

13 Night
Transoceanic CruiseDetails

302 Reviews
Leaving:Barbados
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes

Related Cruises

7 Antarctica Cruises

7 Antarctica Cruises

7 Transatlantic Cruises

7 Transatlantic Cruises

7 USA Cruises

7 USA Cruises

7 Asia Cruises

7 Asia Cruises

7 Bahamas Cruises

7 Bahamas Cruises

7 Eastern Caribbean Cruises

7 Eastern Caribbean Cruises

7 Southern Caribbean Cruises

7 Southern Caribbean Cruises

7 Europe Cruises

7 Europe Cruises

7 Hawaii Cruises

7 Hawaii Cruises

7 Indian Ocean Cruises

7 Indian Ocean Cruises

7 Mexican Riviera Cruises

7 Mexican Riviera Cruises

7 Around the World Cruises

7 Around the World Cruises

7 Middle East Cruises

7 Middle East Cruises

7 Baltic Sea Cruises

7 Baltic Sea Cruises

7 Transpacific Cruises

7 Transpacific Cruises

7 Greece Cruises

7 Greece Cruises

7 Africa Cruises

7 Africa Cruises

7 Pacific Coastal Cruises

7 Pacific Coastal Cruises

7 Trans-Ocean Cruises

7 Trans-Ocean Cruises

7 China Cruises

7 China Cruises

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of August 2nd, 2021.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find A Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Caribbean Cruise Deals
Alaska Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.