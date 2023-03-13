  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

1 Day Cruises to Trans-Ocean

1 Day Cruises to Trans-Ocean

We found you 21 cruises

Cruise Critic Favorite
Silver Muse
Silver Muse

16 Night
Transoceanic CruiseDetails

233 Reviews
Leaving:Osaka
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
Apr 26, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Silver Nova
A rendering of Silversea's Silver Nova (Illustration: Silversea)

18 Night
Transoceanic CruiseDetails

Leaving:Vancouver
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
Sep 12, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Silver Ray
A rendering of Silversea's Silver Nova (Illustration: Silversea)

14 Night
Transoceanic CruiseDetails

Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
Apr 1, 2025
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Cruise Critic Favorite
Silver Muse
Silver Muse

16 Night
Transoceanic CruiseDetails

233 Reviews
Leaving:Tokyo
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
May 1, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Sponsored

The Dreamy Getaway w/ Virgin Voyages

  • Book by 12/12 and your partner will get 50% off their voyage
  • Cruise Critic Editor’s choice for Best New Ship in the US in 2021
  • Over $600 in value always included - 20+ Eateries, Tips, WiFi, & more

Virgin Voyages

14 Night
Transoceanic CruiseDetails

13 Reviews
Leaving:Lisbon
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
Nov 22, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

22 Night
Transoceanic CruiseDetails

14 Reviews
Leaving:Barbados
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
Mar 13, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

12 Night
Transoceanic CruiseDetails

13 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
Mar 16, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

13 Night
Transoceanic CruiseDetails

273 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
Aug 1, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

15 Night
Transoceanic CruiseDetails

Leaving:Lisbon
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
Dec 4, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

16 Night
Transoceanic CruiseDetails

Leaving:Tokyo
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
Apr 23, 2025
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

25 Night
Transoceanic CruiseDetails

14 Reviews
Leaving:Barbados
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
Mar 8, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

13 Night
Transoceanic CruiseDetails

216 Reviews
Leaving:Seward
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
Sep 7, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

16 Night
Transoceanic CruiseDetails

14 Reviews
Leaving:Lisbon
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
Nov 25, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

11 Night
Transoceanic CruiseDetails

Leaving:Lisbon
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
Nov 7, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

14 Night
Transoceanic CruiseDetails

14 Reviews
Leaving:Barbados
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
Mar 19, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

Related Cruises

1 Transatlantic Cruises

1 Transatlantic Cruises

1 USA Cruises

1 USA Cruises

1 Asia Cruises

1 Asia Cruises

1 Bermuda Cruises

1 Bermuda Cruises

1 Eastern Caribbean Cruises

1 Eastern Caribbean Cruises

1 Western Caribbean Cruises

1 Western Caribbean Cruises

1 Europe Cruises

1 Europe Cruises

1 Eastern Mediterranean Cruises

1 Eastern Mediterranean Cruises

1 Western Mediterranean Cruises

1 Western Mediterranean Cruises

1 Hawaii Cruises

1 Hawaii Cruises

1 Indian Ocean Cruises

1 Indian Ocean Cruises

1 Mexican Riviera Cruises

1 Mexican Riviera Cruises

1 Around the World Cruises

1 Around the World Cruises

1 Middle East Cruises

1 Middle East Cruises

1 Australia & New Zealand Cruises

1 Australia & New Zealand Cruises

1 Baltic Sea Cruises

1 Baltic Sea Cruises

1 Transpacific Cruises

1 Transpacific Cruises

1 Africa Cruises

1 Africa Cruises

1 Pacific Coastal Cruises

1 Pacific Coastal Cruises

1 Trans-Ocean Cruises

1 Trans-Ocean Cruises

1 Mexico Cruises

1 Mexico Cruises

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of December 6th, 2022.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About UsCruise DestinationsFirst Time CruisersFind A Cruise
Cruise DealsLast Minute Cruise DealsCaribbean Cruise DealsAlaska Cruise Deals

Share your feedback

International Sites

© 1995—2022, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

  • Privacy and Cookies Statement

  • Terms of Use

  • Site Map

  • Cookie Consent