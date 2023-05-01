  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
May 2023 Cruises to Pacific Coastal

We found you 8 cruises

Noordam
Noordam

5 Night
Pacific Northwest CruiseDetails

786 Reviews
Leaving:Vancouver
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
May 2, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Norwegian Encore
Norwegian Encore (Photo: Norwegian Cruise Line)

5 Night
Repo - Pacific Coastal Details

223 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
May 1, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Crown Princess
Crown Princess (Photo: Princess Cruises)

3 Night
U. S. Pacific Coast CruiseDetails

2,019 Reviews
Leaving:Vancouver
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
May 3, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Celebrity Millennium
Celebrity Millennium

6 Night
Pacific Northwest CruiseDetails

1,649 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
May 6, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

4 Night
Pacific Northwest CruiseDetails

560 Reviews
Leaving:Vancouver
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
May 6, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
12 Night
Pacific Northwest CruiseDetails

376 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
May 18, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
4 Night
Pacific Coastal CruiseDetails

560 Reviews
Leaving:San Diego
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
May 2, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
4 Night
U. S. Pacific Coast CruiseDetails

489 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
May 1, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.