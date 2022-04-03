  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
April 2022 Cruises to Pacific Coastal

April 2022
Pacific Coastal
Koningsdam
Koningsdam
Koningsdam

7 Night
Wine Country & Pacific NorthwestDetails

752 Reviews
Leaving:San Diego
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Norwegian Bliss
Norwegian Bliss (Photo: Cruise Critic)
Norwegian Bliss

5 Night
Repo - Pacific Coastal Details

1,208 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Eurodam
Eurodam
Eurodam

1 Night
Pacific Coastal CruiseDetails

1,131 Reviews
Leaving:Vancouver
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Koningsdam
Koningsdam
Koningsdam

2 Night
Pacific Northwest CruiseDetails

752 Reviews
Leaving:Vancouver
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Nieuw Amsterdam

5 Night
Pacific Coastal CruiseDetails

872 Reviews
Leaving:San Diego
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Zuiderdam

5 Night
Pacific Coastal CruiseDetails

1,070 Reviews
Leaving:San Diego
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Radiance of the Seas

6 Night
Pacific Coastal CruiseDetails

1,259 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Eurodam

4 Night
Pacific Coastal CruiseDetails

1,131 Reviews
Leaving:San Diego
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Ruby Princess

7 Night
Pacific Northwest CruiseDetails

1,804 Reviews
Leaving:San Francisco
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Ruby Princess

7 Night
U. S. Pacific Coast CruiseDetails

1,804 Reviews
Leaving:San Francisco
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Discovery Princess

7 Night
U. S. Pacific Coast CruiseDetails

Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Ruby Princess

5 Night
U. S. Pacific Coast CruiseDetails

1,804 Reviews
Leaving:San Francisco
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Star Breeze

10 Night
Baja Blue Water & Treasures On The Sea Of Cortez 10d San-pvr Details

111 Reviews
Leaving:San Diego
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Sapphire Princess

3 Night
U. S. Pacific Coast CruiseDetails

1,054 Reviews
Leaving:San Francisco
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Majestic Princess

7 Night
U. S. Pacific Coast CruiseDetails

444 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Majestic Princess

7 Night
U. S. Pacific Coast CruiseDetails

444 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Discovery Princess

5 Night
U. S. Pacific Coast CruiseDetails

Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Seabourn Odyssey

29 Night
Panama Canal & Pacific PassageDetails

197 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Grand Princess

6 Night
U. S. Pacific Coast CruiseDetails

1,613 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Star Breeze

10 Night
Baja Blue Water & Treasures On The Sea Of Cortez 10d Pvr-san Details

111 Reviews
Leaving:Puerto Vallarta
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
