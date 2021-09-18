  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
Pacific Coastal Cruise Deals

Grand Princess
Grand Princess (Photo: Princess Cruises)
Grand Princess

4 Night
U. S. Pacific Coast CruiseDetails

1,481 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Zuiderdam
Zuiderdam
Zuiderdam

7 Night
Classic California CoastDetails

985 Reviews
Leaving:San Diego
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Koningsdam
Koningsdam
Koningsdam

7 Night
Classic California CoastDetails

747 Reviews
Leaving:San Diego
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Regatta
Regatta
Regatta

12 Night
Pacific Northwest CruiseDetails

376 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Majestic Princess

7 Night
U. S. Pacific Coast CruiseDetails

445 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Serenade of the Seas

7 Night
Pacific Coastal CruiseDetails

1,600 Reviews
Leaving:Vancouver
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Ruby Princess

7 Night
U. S. Pacific Coast CruiseDetails

1,782 Reviews
Leaving:San Francisco
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Eurodam

4 Night
Pacific Coastal CruiseDetails

1,099 Reviews
Leaving:San Diego
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Majestic Princess

4 Night
U. S. Pacific Coast CruiseDetails

445 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Discovery Princess

4 Night
U. S. Pacific Coast CruiseDetails

Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Regatta

13 Night
Pacific Northwest CruiseDetails

376 Reviews
Leaving:Vancouver
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Koningsdam

7 Night
Wine Country & Pacific NorthwestDetails

747 Reviews
Leaving:San Diego
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Koningsdam

7 Night
Classic California CoastDetails

747 Reviews
Leaving:San Diego
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Crown Princess

7 Night
U. S. Pacific Coast CruiseDetails

2,019 Reviews
Leaving:Vancouver
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Regatta

12 Night
Pacific Northwest CruiseDetails

376 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Crown Princess

4 Night
U. S. Pacific Coast CruiseDetails

2,019 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Seabourn Odyssey

8 Night
Pacific Gold CoastDetails

189 Reviews
Leaving:Vancouver
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Star Breeze

10 Night
Baja Blue Water & Treasures On The Sea Of Cortez 1...Details

111 Reviews
Leaving:San Diego
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Crystal Serenity

25 Night
Grand Journey: Splendors Of North AmericaDetails

285 Reviews
Leaving:Vancouver
Cruise Line:Crystal Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Crystal Serenity

7 Night
West Coast WandererDetails

285 Reviews
Leaving:Vancouver
Cruise Line:Crystal Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cheap Pacific Coastal Cruise Deals

Cruise Critic can help you find affordable cruise deals to Pacific Coastal. Choose from the best cruise deals and specials for Pacific Coastal cruises. Save up to 55% on last minute Pacific Coastal cruises. For the best cruise deals, it’s best to book far in advance of your trip. Popular time cruise deals are released is during wave season (January - March).

Popular Pacific Coastal cruises often sail to Victoria, Ensenada, Catalina Island, Astoria, Oregon and Santa Barbara during their cruise itinerary. Pacific Coastal cruises could leave from Los Angeles, San Diego, Vancouver, the West Coast and California. Most commonly, Pacific Coastal cruises sail for 3-5 Days days.

All Inclusive Cruises vs. Traditional All Inclusive Vacations

Sail to the destination of your dreams from the departure port that works best for you. Enjoy cruise perks all for one affordable price. Similar to a traditional all inclusive vacation, food and entertainment on board is included in your cruise fare. Most cruise lines also offer a special and affordable drink package for your trip. Different from an all inclusive resort, you wake up at a new port throughout your vacation rather than the same scenery.

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of August 6th, 2021.

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.