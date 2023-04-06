  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

Princess Cruises to Pacific Coastal

Princess Cruises to Pacific Coastal

We found you 34 cruises

Cruise Critic Favorite
Royal Princess
Royal Princess

3 Night
U. S. Pacific Coast CruiseDetails

1,719 Reviews
Leaving:San Francisco
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Apr 30, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Prices
  • Cruise Tips
Royal Princess
Royal Princess

3 Night
U. S. Pacific Coast CruiseDetails

1,719 Reviews
Leaving:Vancouver
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
May 3, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Prices
  • Cruise Tips
Royal Princess
Royal Princess

5 Night
U. S. Pacific Coast CruiseDetails

1,719 Reviews
Leaving:San Francisco
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Prices
  • Cruise Tips
Crown Princess
Crown Princess (Photo: Princess Cruises)

3 Night
U. S. Pacific Coast CruiseDetails

2,175 Reviews
Leaving:Seattle
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Oct 16, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Prices
  • Cruise Tips

6 Night
U. S. Pacific Coast CruiseDetails

988 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Apr 6, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Prices
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
U. S. Pacific Coast CruiseDetails

988 Reviews
Leaving:Vancouver
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Oct 8, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Prices
  • Cruise Tips

5 Night
U. S. Pacific Coast CruiseDetails

1,810 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Jul 1, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Prices
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
U. S. Pacific Coast CruiseDetails

1,719 Reviews
Leaving:San Francisco
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Apr 16, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Prices
  • Cruise Tips

2 Night
U. S. Pacific Coast CruiseDetails

1,719 Reviews
Leaving:Seattle
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Sep 23, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Prices
  • Cruise Tips
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Night
Pacific Northwest CruiseDetails

1,719 Reviews
Leaving:San Francisco
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Apr 23, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Prices
  • Cruise Tips

3 Night
U. S. Pacific Coast CruiseDetails

1,571 Reviews
Leaving:San Francisco
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Prices
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
U. S. Pacific Coast CruiseDetails

1,810 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Prices
  • Cruise Tips

4 Night
U. S. Pacific Coast CruiseDetails

80 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Prices
  • Cruise Tips

11 Night
U. S. Pacific Coast CruiseDetails

988 Reviews
Leaving:Vancouver
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Sep 27, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Prices
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
U. S. Pacific Coast CruiseDetails

80 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Prices
  • Cruise Tips

Related Cruises

Celebrity Cruises to Pacific Coastal

Celebrity Cruises to Pacific Coastal

Cunard Cruises to Pacific Coastal

Cunard Cruises to Pacific Coastal

Holland America Line Cruises to Pacific Coastal

Holland America Line Cruises to Pacific Coastal

Norwegian (NCL) Cruises to Pacific Coastal

Norwegian (NCL) Cruises to Pacific Coastal

Seabourn Cruises to Pacific Coastal

Seabourn Cruises to Pacific Coastal

Lindblad Expeditions Cruises to Pacific Coastal

Lindblad Expeditions Cruises to Pacific Coastal

Oceania Cruises to Pacific Coastal

Oceania Cruises to Pacific Coastal

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of February 1st, 2023.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About UsCruise DestinationsFirst Time CruisersFind A Cruise
Cruise DealsLast Minute Cruise DealsCaribbean Cruise DealsAlaska Cruise Deals

Share your feedback

International Sites

© 1995—2023, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

  • Privacy and Cookies Statement

  • Terms of Use

  • Site Map

  • Cookie Consent