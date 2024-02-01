  • Newsletter
February 2024 Cruises to Africa

February 2024 Cruises to Africa

We found you 13 cruises

Cruise Critic Favorite
Norwegian Dawn
Norwegian Dawn

12 Night
Africa-south AfricaDetails

2,923 Reviews
Leaving:Cape Town
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker
Cruise Critic Favorite
Norwegian Dawn
Norwegian Dawn

12 Night
Africa-south AfricaDetails

2,923 Reviews
Leaving:Port Louis
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker
Cruise Critic Favorite
Norwegian Dawn
Norwegian Dawn

12 Night
Africa-south AfricaDetails

2,923 Reviews
Leaving:Cape Town
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker
Silver Spirit
Silver Spirit

16 Night
Africa CruiseDetails

336 Reviews
Leaving:Seychelles
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker

12 Night
South Africa Intensive VoyageDetails

123 Reviews
Leaving:Cape Town
Cruise Line:Azamara
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker

11 Night
Splendors Of Egypt & The NileDetails

39 Reviews
Leaving:Cairo
Cruise Line:Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Price Tracker

4 Night
Africa CruiseDetails

339 Reviews
Leaving:Durban
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker

11 Night
Splendors Of Egypt & The NileDetails

27 Reviews
Leaving:Cairo
Cruise Line:Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Price Tracker

5 Night
Africa CruiseDetails

339 Reviews
Leaving:Durban
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker

6 Night
Africa CruiseDetails

336 Reviews
Leaving:Durban
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker

3 Night
Africa CruiseDetails

339 Reviews
Leaving:Durban
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker

2 Night
Africa CruiseDetails

339 Reviews
Leaving:Durban
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker

13 Night
Passage Through EgyptDetails

4 Reviews
Leaving:Cairo
Cruise Line:Oberoi Group
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Price Tracker

