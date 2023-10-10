More about Africa
What is the best time to cruise to Africa?
Most Africa cruises run from mid-autumn to mid-spring -- roughly October through May -- with the most popular months being December and January. Africa cruises with port stops in the Indian Ocean, however, run year-round. For more: Africa Cruise Tips.
Which cruise lines go to Africa?
Africa is undoubtedly an exotic destination; in the past, cruisers were mostly limited to the luxury and expedition cruise lines like Cunard, Silversea and Hapag-Lloyd. These days, more mainstream lines including Norwegian Cruise Line, MSC Cruises, Costa and Holland America -- among others -- all sail to ports in Africa. For more: Top Africa Cruise Ships.
What are some things to do in Africa?
There is an endless amount of things to do throughout the 54 countries located in Africa, especially for adventurous and nature-loving cruisers. Enjoy sightseeing at significant cultural and historic sites, classic safari excursions, beach-hopping in Cape Town and ATVing in the Namib Desert.
Do you need a passport to take a cruise to Africa?
Yes, a passport is required to cruise to the continent of Africa.
What should I pack for a cruise to Africa?
Comfort is key, especially when it comes to footwear. Waterproof hiking sandals are a must for outdoor adventures and comfortable walking shoes should be worn for city sightseeing. Additionally, lightweight, breathable clothing and a hat for sun protection are important.