15 Day Cruises to Africa

15 Day Cruises to Africa

We found you 57 cruises

Nautica
Nautica

24 Night
Africa CruiseDetails

362 Reviews
Leaving:Cape Town
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
May 21, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Nautica
Nautica

26 Night
Africa CruiseDetails

362 Reviews
Leaving:Cape Town
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
May 22, 2025
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Seven Seas Mariner
Seven Seas Mariner (Photo: Regent)

24 Night
Africa CruiseDetails

377 Reviews
Leaving:Cape Town
Cruise Line:Regent Seven Seas Cruises
May 6, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Zuiderdam
Zuiderdam

27 Night
Grand Africa VoyageDetails

1,010 Reviews
Leaving:Cape Town
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Nov 25, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
21 Night
Africa-south AfricaDetails

2,908 Reviews
Leaving:Cape Town
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Mar 20, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
17 Night
Africa CruiseDetails

333 Reviews
Leaving:Mumbai
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
Mar 24, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
17 Night
Africa-south AfricaDetails

2,908 Reviews
Leaving:Doha
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Jan 3, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
18 Night
Africa-south AfricaDetails

1,973 Reviews
Leaving:Cape Town
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Jan 26, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
21 Night
Africa CruiseDetails

209 Reviews
Leaving:Cape Town
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
Apr 5, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

73 Night
Grand Africa VoyageDetails

1,010 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Oct 10, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
24 Night
Africa CruiseDetails

20 Reviews
Leaving:Lisbon
Cruise Line:Regent Seven Seas Cruises
Nov 12, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
46 Night
Grand Africa VoyageDetails

1,010 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Oct 10, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
33 Night
Africa CruiseDetails

209 Reviews
Leaving:Cape Town
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
Feb 18, 2025
No prices currently available for this sailing.
30 Night
Africa CruiseDetails

56 Reviews
Leaving:Port Elizabeth
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
Apr 4, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
21 Night
Western Africa VoyageDetails

795 Reviews
Leaving:Cape Town
Cruise Line:Azamara
Mar 4, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
