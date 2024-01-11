  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

Cruises from Southampton to Africa

Cruises from Southampton to Africa

We found you 1 cruise

Queen Mary 2 (QM2)
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)

21 Night
Africa CruiseDetails

1,225 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
Jan 11, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Sponsored

Up to $400 more while sailing the Med

  • Up to $400 on board credit per cabin on select Mediterranean voyages
  • Cruise Critic Editor’s Choice for Best New Ship in the US for 2021
  • Caribbean and Mediterranean itineraries
  • Over $600 in value always included - 20+ Eateries, Tips, WiFi & more

Virgin Voyages

Related Cruises

Cruises from Aqaba to Africa

Cruises from Aqaba to Africa

71 Reviews
Cruises from Piraeus to Africa

Cruises from Piraeus to Africa

1,377 Reviews
Cruises from Cairo to Africa

Cruises from Cairo to Africa

43 Reviews
Cruises from Cape Town to Africa

Cruises from Cape Town to Africa

76 Reviews
Cruises from Dubai to Africa

Cruises from Dubai to Africa

256 Reviews
Cruises from Durban to Africa

Cruises from Durban to Africa

93 Reviews
Cruises from Fort Lauderdale to Africa

Cruises from Fort Lauderdale to Africa

2,245 Reviews
Cruises from Lisbon to Africa

Cruises from Lisbon to Africa

876 Reviews
Cruises from Southampton to Africa

Cruises from Southampton to Africa

1,075 Reviews
Cruises from Mahe to Africa

Cruises from Mahe to Africa

Cruises from Mumbai to Africa

Cruises from Mumbai to Africa

76 Reviews
Cruises from Manhattan to Africa

Cruises from Manhattan to Africa

1,133 Reviews
Cruises from New York to Africa

Cruises from New York to Africa

Cruises from London to Africa

Cruises from London to Africa

Cruises from Florida to Africa

Cruises from Florida to Africa

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of May 20th, 2022.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find A Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Caribbean Cruise Deals
Alaska Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2022, The Independent Traveler, Inc.