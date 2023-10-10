Surrounded by the Atlantic and Indian Oceans, as well as the Mediterranean Sea, Africa has a ring of prime ports that help cruisers discover this exciting continent. Visit Africa's Gold Coast on the Atlantic Ocean, including Ghana and Senegal, and make a stop at the tropical Cape Verde islands. In southwest Africa, the plains and plateaus of Namibia are found between the Kalahari Desert, often visited on cruises that embark in South Africa's major ports of Cape Town and Durban. To the east, visitors can go snorkeling off the coast of Madagascar or sail up to the glorious Seychelles.