  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

Regent Seven Seas Cruises to Africa

Regent Seven Seas Cruises to Africa

We found you 8 cruises

Seven Seas Splendor
Seven Seas Splendor (Photo: Regent Seven Seas)

24 Night
Africa CruiseDetails

27 Reviews
Leaving:Lisbon
Cruise Line:Regent Seven Seas Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker
Cruise Critic Favorite
Seven Seas Mariner
Seven Seas Mariner (Photo: Regent)

21 Night
Africa CruiseDetails

378 Reviews
Leaving:Abu Dhabi
Cruise Line:Regent Seven Seas Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker
Seven Seas Splendor
Seven Seas Splendor (Photo: Regent Seven Seas)

15 Night
Africa CruiseDetails

27 Reviews
Leaving:Cape Town
Cruise Line:Regent Seven Seas Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker
Seven Seas Voyager
Seven Seas Voyager

25 Night
Africa CruiseDetails

315 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Regent Seven Seas Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker
Sponsored

Very last days to get 45% off 2nd Sailor

  • Disconnect from routine. Reconnect with yourself. Redefine your time
  • 20+ eateries w/ Michelin-starred chef-curated menus. Always included
  • Winner of 5 Cruise Critic Cruisers' Choice Awards

Virgin Voyages

Cruise Critic Favorite

25 Night
Africa CruiseDetails

315 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Regent Seven Seas Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker

19 Night
Africa CruiseDetails

315 Reviews
Leaving:Cape Town
Cruise Line:Regent Seven Seas Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker

15 Night
Africa CruiseDetails

315 Reviews
Leaving:Cape Town
Cruise Line:Regent Seven Seas Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker

18 Night
Africa CruiseDetails

315 Reviews
Leaving:Dubai
Cruise Line:Regent Seven Seas Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker

Related Cruises

Cunard Cruises to Africa

Cunard Cruises to Africa

Holland America Line Cruises to Africa

Holland America Line Cruises to Africa

Norwegian (NCL) Cruises to Africa

Norwegian (NCL) Cruises to Africa

Silversea Cruises to Africa

Silversea Cruises to Africa

Lindblad Expeditions Cruises to Africa

Lindblad Expeditions Cruises to Africa

Viking River Cruises to Africa

Viking River Cruises to Africa

Uniworld Cruises to Africa

Uniworld Cruises to Africa

Hurtigruten Cruises to Africa

Hurtigruten Cruises to Africa

Oceania Cruises to Africa

Oceania Cruises to Africa

MSC Cruises to Africa

MSC Cruises to Africa

Hapag-Lloyd Cruises to Africa

Hapag-Lloyd Cruises to Africa

Azamara Cruises to Africa

Azamara Cruises to Africa

Oberoi Group Cruises to Africa

Oberoi Group Cruises to Africa

CroisiEurope Cruises to Africa

CroisiEurope Cruises to Africa

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of April 6th, 2023.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About UsCruise DestinationsFirst Time CruisersFind A Cruise
Cruise DealsLast Minute Cruise DealsCaribbean Cruise DealsAlaska Cruise Deals

International Sites

© 1995—2023, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

  • Privacy and Cookies Statement

  • Terms of Use

  • Site Map

  • Cookie Consent