Africa Cruises

Lion in Kwazulu Natal - South Africa (Photo: Diriye Amey/Shutterstock)

About Africa Cruises

Surrounded by the Atlantic and Indian Oceans, as well as the Mediterranean Sea, Africa has a ring of prime ports that help cruisers discover this exciting continent. Visit Africa's Gold Coast on the Atlantic Ocean, including Ghana and Senegal, and make a stop at the tropical Cape Verde islands. In southwest Africa, the plains and plateaus of Namibia are found between the Kalahari Desert, often visited on cruises that embark in South Africa's major ports of Cape Town and Durban. To the east, visitors can go snorkeling off the coast of Madagascar or sail up to the glorious Seychelles.

Norwegian Dawn
Norwegian Dawn

12 Night
Africa-south AfricaDetails

Leaving:Cape Town
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Nautica
Nautica

12 Night
Africa CruiseDetails

Leaving:Cape Town
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
Norwegian Dawn
Norwegian Dawn

21 Night
Africa-south AfricaDetails

Leaving:Cape Town
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Zuiderdam
Zuiderdam

27 Night
Grand Africa VoyageDetails

Leaving:Cape Town
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
46 Night
Grand Africa VoyageDetails

Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
17 Night
Africa-south AfricaDetails

Leaving:Doha
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
16 Night
Africa-asiaDetails

Leaving:Dubai
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
12 Night
Africa-south AfricaDetails

Leaving:Port Louis
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
73 Night
Grand Africa VoyageDetails

Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
11 Night
Pharaohs & PyramidsDetails

Leaving:Cairo
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
24 Night
Africa CruiseDetails

Leaving:Lisbon
Cruise Line:Regent Seven Seas Cruises
16 Night
Africa CruiseDetails

Leaving:Seychelles
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
12 Night
Africa CruiseDetails

Leaving:Cape Town
Cruise Line:Azamara
21 Night
Africa CruiseDetails

Leaving:Abu Dhabi
Cruise Line:Regent Seven Seas Cruises
21 Night
Africa CruiseDetails

Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
More about Africa

What is the best time to cruise to Africa?

Most Africa cruises run from mid-autumn to mid-spring -- roughly October through May -- with the most popular months being December and January. Africa cruises with port stops in the Indian Ocean, however, run year-round. For more: Africa Cruise Tips.

Which cruise lines go to Africa?

Africa is undoubtedly an exotic destination; in the past, cruisers were mostly limited to the luxury and expedition cruise lines like Cunard, Silversea and Hapag-Lloyd. These days, more mainstream lines including Norwegian Cruise Line, MSC Cruises, Costa and Holland America -- among others -- all sail to ports in Africa. For more: Top Africa Cruise Ships.

What are some things to do in Africa?

There is an endless amount of things to do throughout the 54 countries located in Africa, especially for adventurous and nature-loving cruisers. Enjoy sightseeing at significant cultural and historic sites, classic safari excursions, beach-hopping in Cape Town and ATVing in the Namib Desert.

Do you need a passport to take a cruise to Africa?

Yes, a passport is required to cruise to the continent of Africa.

What should I pack for a cruise to Africa?

Comfort is key, especially when it comes to footwear. Waterproof hiking sandals are a must for outdoor adventures and comfortable walking shoes should be worn for city sightseeing. Additionally, lightweight, breathable clothing and a hat for sun protection are important.

