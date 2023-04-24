  • Newsletter
Greece Cruises

Santorini, Greece (Photo: gorillaimages/Shutterstock)

About Greece Cruises

Popular for romantics and history lovers alike, a Greek cruise will get you up close and personal with the ancient world. Ports on the mainland include Athens, Greece's capital, as well as Gythion and Katakolon, the gateway to Olympia. Each Greek Isle has its own feel. Look for nightlife in Mykonos and sunsets in Santorini; many cruises stay late to take advantage. You won't find a better beach spot than Corfu, and Old Town in Rhodes is a shoppers dream.

Star Pride
Windstar's stretched Star Pride (Photo/Melinda Crow)

8 Night
Icons Of The Ancient World: Greece & Israel 8d Pir...Details

119 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Star Pride
Windstar's stretched Star Pride (Photo/Melinda Crow)

9 Night
Black Sea Sights & Turkish Delights 9d Ist-istDetails

119 Reviews
Leaving:Istanbul
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Wind Surf
Wind Surf

9 Night
James Beard Culinary CruiseDetails

248 Reviews
Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Wind Surf
Wind Surf

9 Night
Adriatic Archipelagos & Greek Goddesses 9d Vce-pirDetails

248 Reviews
Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
9 Night
Adriatic Archipelagos & Greek Goddesses 9d Pir-vceDetails

248 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

10 Night
Ancient Wonders Of Greece & Ephesus 10d Pir-pirDetails

248 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
8 Night
Icons Of The Ancient World: Greece & Israel 8d Hfa...Details

119 Reviews
Leaving:Haifa
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
8 Night
Aegean Sea Odyssey 8d Pir-istDetails

119 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Treasures Of The Greek Isles 7d Pir-pirDetails

113 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
8 Night
Icons Of The Ancient World: Greece & Israel 8d Pir...Details

122 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Treasures Of The Greek Isles 7d Pir-pirDetails

113 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
8 Night
Aegean Sea Odyssey 8d Ist-pirDetails

119 Reviews
Leaving:Istanbul
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Treasures Of The Greek Isles 7d Pir-pirDetails

113 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Treasures Of The Greek Isles 7d Pir-pirDetails

113 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

10 Night
Black Sea Sights & Turkish Delights 10d Ist-istDetails

122 Reviews
Leaving:Istanbul
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
More about Greece

What is the best time to cruise to Greece?

The cruise season in Greece runs from May to October, with July and August being the most popular months. Temperatures can top 100 degrees during peak summer months, but many of the islands have a constant breeze.

Which cruise lines go to Greece?

Many cruise lines -- including -- begin or end Mediterranean cruises in Athens. However some cruise lines offer "immersive" itineraries throughout the Greek Isles, including Azamara, Windstar and Greek-based Celestyal or Variety Cruises. See more: Cruise Lines to Greece

What are some things to do in Greece?

When in Greece, you'll want to visit the abundance of ancient temples, structures and relics that have been incredibly preserved. Take some time to visit (or even snorkel) a beach and dine at a waterfront cafe on delicious local specialties.

Do you need a passport to take a cruise to Greece?

Yes.

What should I pack for a cruise to Greece?

Ground can be uneven -- especially at archaeological sites -- so pack sturdy shoes. The Greek Orthodox religion is pervasive in Greece and maintains conservative views -- especially regarding women; if you're planning on visiting any monasteries -- and you should -- pack something to cover your shoulders, as well as a skirt or dress.

Delos

Delos

1 Review
Hydra

Hydra

5 Reviews
Milos

Milos

4 Reviews
Patmos

Patmos

19 Reviews
Skiathos

Skiathos

3 Reviews
Zakynthos

Zakynthos

1 Review

