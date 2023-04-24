More about Greece
What is the best time to cruise to Greece?
The cruise season in Greece runs from May to October, with July and August being the most popular months. Temperatures can top 100 degrees during peak summer months, but many of the islands have a constant breeze.
Which cruise lines go to Greece?
Many cruise lines -- including -- begin or end Mediterranean cruises in Athens. However some cruise lines offer "immersive" itineraries throughout the Greek Isles, including Azamara, Windstar and Greek-based Celestyal or Variety Cruises. See more: Cruise Lines to Greece
What are some things to do in Greece?
When in Greece, you'll want to visit the abundance of ancient temples, structures and relics that have been incredibly preserved. Take some time to visit (or even snorkel) a beach and dine at a waterfront cafe on delicious local specialties.
Do you need a passport to take a cruise to Greece?
Yes.
What should I pack for a cruise to Greece?
Ground can be uneven -- especially at archaeological sites -- so pack sturdy shoes. The Greek Orthodox religion is pervasive in Greece and maintains conservative views -- especially regarding women; if you're planning on visiting any monasteries -- and you should -- pack something to cover your shoulders, as well as a skirt or dress.