What is the best time to cruise to Greece?

A message from Cruise Critic: During this unprecedented time throughout the world and across the cruise industry, it is important to note that article information might be impacted by cruise line hiatuses and port closures due to COVID-19. For the latest information, please visit our regularly updated article on cruise port closures .

Popular for romantics and history lovers alike, a Greek cruise will get you up close and personal with the ancient world. Ports on the mainland include Athens, Greece's capital, as well as Gythion and Katakolon, the gateway to Olympia. Each Greek Isle has its own feel. Look for nightlife in Mykonos and sunsets in Santorini; many cruises stay late to take advantage. You won't find a better beach spot than Corfu, and Old Town in Rhodes is a shoppers dream.

By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use

Be the first to know when tomorrow's prices drop so you can book with confidence.

By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use

Be the first to know when tomorrow's prices drop so you can book with confidence.

Ground can be uneven -- especially at archaeological sites -- so pack sturdy shoes. The Greek Orthodox religion is pervasive in Greece and maintains conservative views -- especially regarding women; if you're planning on visiting any monasteries -- and you should -- pack something to cover your shoulders, as well as a skirt or dress.

Do you need a passport to take a cruise to Greece?

When in Greece, you'll want to visit the abundance of ancient temples, structures and relics that have been incredibly preserved. Take some time to visit (or even snorkel) a beach and dine at a waterfront cafe on delicious local specialties.

What are some things to do in Greece?

Many cruise lines -- including -- begin or end Mediterranean cruises in Athens. However some cruise lines offer "immersive" itineraries throughout the Greek Isles, including Azamara, Windstar and Greek-based Celestyal or Variety Cruises. See more: Cruise Lines to Greece

The cruise season in Greece runs from May to October, with July and August being the most popular months. Temperatures can top 100 degrees during peak summer months, but many of the islands have a constant breeze.

What is the best time to cruise to Greece?

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of April 27th, 2021 .