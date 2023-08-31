  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

Spain River Cruises

Spain River Cruises

We found you 27 cruises

Scenic Eclipse
Scenic Eclipse (Photo: Scenic Cruises)

10 Night
Incredible Iberian DiscoveryDetails

39 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Scenic Luxury Ocean
Oct 1, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Price Tracker
Scenic Eclipse
Scenic Eclipse (Photo: Scenic Cruises)

10 Night
The Hidden Wonders Of The MediterraneanDetails

39 Reviews
Leaving:Malta
Cruise Line:Scenic Luxury Ocean
May 18, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Price Tracker
Scenic Eclipse
Scenic Eclipse (Photo: Scenic Cruises)

21 Night
Majestic Norwegian Fjords With Great European Citi...Details

39 Reviews
Leaving:Tromso
Cruise Line:Scenic Luxury Ocean
Aug 31, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Price Tracker
La Belle de Cadix
La Belle de Cadix

7 Night
Andalusia: Tradition, Gastronomy And FlamencoDetails

3 Reviews
Leaving:Seville
Cruise Line:CroisiEurope
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Price Tracker
Sponsored

Save Up to 40% On Cruises with Princess

  • Cruises and cruisetours departing March 2023 and beyond
  • Book now with only a $100 deposit per guest
  • Get drinks, wi-fi & more included with Princess Plus

Princess

10 Night
Heritage & Traditions Of Western EuropeDetails

39 Reviews
Leaving:Lisbon
Cruise Line:Scenic Luxury Ocean
May 28, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Price Tracker
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Night
Flavors Of Portugal & SpainDetails

24 Reviews
Leaving:Vega de Terron
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Price Tracker
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Night
Flavors Of Portugal & SpainDetails

24 Reviews
Leaving:Vega de Terron
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Price Tracker

20 Night
Wonders Of The Mediterranean & Western EuropeDetails

39 Reviews
Leaving:Malta
Cruise Line:Scenic Luxury Ocean
May 18, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Price Tracker

10 Night
Incredible Iberian DiscoveryDetails

39 Reviews
Leaving:Lisbon
Cruise Line:Scenic Luxury Ocean
Apr 22, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Price Tracker

10 Night
Cultural Gems & Fortified Cities Of Western EuropeDetails

39 Reviews
Leaving:Copenhagen
Cruise Line:Scenic Luxury Ocean
Sep 11, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Price Tracker

5 Night
Andalusian ChristmasDetails

3 Reviews
Leaving:Seville
Cruise Line:CroisiEurope
Dec 22, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Price Tracker

7 Night
Enticing DouroDetails

15 Reviews
Leaving:Porto
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Price Tracker

7 Night
Enticing DouroDetails

15 Reviews
Leaving:Porto
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Price Tracker

7 Night
Enticing DouroDetails

15 Reviews
Leaving:Porto
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Price Tracker

7 Night
Enticing DouroDetails

15 Reviews
Leaving:Porto
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Price Tracker

Related Cruises

Spain River Cruises

Spain River Cruises

Spain Luxury Cruises

Spain Luxury Cruises

Spain Family Friendly Cruises

Spain Family Friendly Cruises

Spain Gay & Lesbian Cruises

Spain Gay & Lesbian Cruises

Spain Romantic & Honeymoon Cruises

Spain Romantic & Honeymoon Cruises

Spain Singles Cruises

Spain Singles Cruises

Spain Cruises for the Disabled

Spain Cruises for the Disabled

Spain Senior Citizen Cruises

Spain Senior Citizen Cruises

Spain Fitness & Health Cruises

Spain Fitness & Health Cruises

Spain Gourmet Food Cruises

Spain Gourmet Food Cruises

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of March 15th, 2023.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About UsCruise DestinationsFirst Time CruisersFind A Cruise
Cruise DealsLast Minute Cruise DealsCaribbean Cruise DealsAlaska Cruise Deals

International Sites

© 1995—2023, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

  • Privacy and Cookies Statement

  • Terms of Use

  • Site Map

  • Cookie Consent