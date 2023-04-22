  • Newsletter
Spain Cruises

Park Guell by architect Gaudi in a summer day in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo: S-F/Shutterstock)

About Spain Cruises

Spain is an ongoing fiesta of food, wine, art and dance. Cruise ships navigate continental ports such as Barcelona, Malaga and Cadiz as well as the outlying Canary and Balearic Islands. Spain's culture varies depending on the region. Cosmopolitan Catalonia, which includes Barcelona, has a strong Mediterranean flavor. Head farther south to Andalusia, and you'll notice a strong Moorish influence.

We found you 2,118 cruises

Voyager of the Seas
Voyager of the Seas

9 Night
Mediterranean HighlightsDetails

1,461 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Oct 14, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Marina
Marina

13 Night
Transatlantic CruiseDetails

742 Reviews
Leaving:Lisbon
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
Nov 20, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Norwegian Epic
Norwegian Epic

15 Night
Europe - OtherDetails

4,277 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Apr 22, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Norwegian Escape
Norwegian Escape (Photo: Norwegian)

11 Night
Italy, Greece, & France: Mediterranean JewelsDetails

2,910 Reviews
Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Jul 3, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
10 Night
Mediterranean - Western CruiseDetails

378 Reviews
Leaving:Lisbon
Cruise Line:Regent Seven Seas Cruises
Oct 2, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

365 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
Aug 25, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
11 Night
Europe - Western Mediterranean - RomeDetails

2,533 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Aug 27, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
16 Night
Panama Canal CruiseDetails

Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
Nov 3, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
21 Night
Africa-south AfricaDetails

2,922 Reviews
Leaving:Cape Town
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Mar 20, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
10 Night
Italy, Greece, & France: Mediterranean JewelsDetails

2,910 Reviews
Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
11 Night
Europe - Classic MediterraneanDetails

4,277 Reviews
Leaving:Marseille
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Oct 2, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
11 Night
Europe - Classic MediterraneanDetails

2,510 Reviews
Leaving:Lisbon
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Apr 30, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Night
Western Mediterranean CruiseDetails

349 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
12 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

742 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
Sep 29, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
20 Night
World CruiseDetails

742 Reviews
Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
Oct 26, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
More about Spain

What is the best time to cruise to Spain?

Depending on whether you are cruising the Spanish islands or ports along the Western Mediterranean, the best time for your cruise will vary. The islands are temperate year-round so cruising is pleasant any time, but cities like Barcelona can be a bit chilly during the winter months. Any time between May and October should be a safe bet, though the summer months can be incredibly crowded.

Which cruise lines go to Spain?

Spanish ports are commonplace on many Western Mediterranean cruise itineraries. Mainstream lines like Royal Caribbean, Celebrity and MSC call on this European country, as well as UK-based lines like P&O and Marella Cruises.

What are some things to do in Spain?

From touring the architecture of Gaudi in Barcelona to bar- and beach-hopping in Ibiza, there is no shortage of things to do in Spain. In Menorca you might head to s'Albufera des Grau Natural Park to walk the nature trails and in Palma de Mallorca you can explore the cathedral of La Seu and a number of other historic sights. For more: Spanish Island Cruise Tips.

Do you need a passport to take a cruise to Spain?

Yes, a passport is required for cruises in Spain.

What should I pack for a cruise to Spain?

Light layers and comfortable walking shoes are a must throughout all of Spain. If you're traveling during the summer or visiting the islands, be sure to bring a bathing suit and sun protection, as well.

