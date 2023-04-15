  • Newsletter
France Cruises

Seine River, Paris, France (Photo: Iakov Kalinin/Shutterstock)

About France Cruises

Known for its gastronomy, art and joire de vivre, France maintains its status as one of the world's cultural leaders. The scenery that inspired artists such as Claude Monet and Paul Cezanne is still evident today in the country's scenery, ranging from rolling vineyards to sweeping mountain ranges. While France's major cities like Paris and Marseille are must-sees, consider venturing to Cannes, home of the famed film festival or Dinan, a medieval Harry Potter-esque village in Brittany.

We found you 2,981 cruises

Marina
Marina

10 Night
Caribbean - Eastern CruiseDetails

742 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
Nov 27, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Norwegian Getaway
Norwegian Getaway

16 Night
Europe - OtherDetails

3,123 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Sep 15, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Norwegian Escape
Norwegian Escape (Photo: Norwegian)

11 Night
Italy, Greece, & France: Mediterranean JewelsDetails

2,910 Reviews
Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Jul 3, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Nautica
Nautica

7 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

365 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
Aug 25, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
11 Night
Europe - Western Mediterranean - RomeDetails

2,533 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Aug 27, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
10 Night
Italy, Greece, & France: Mediterranean JewelsDetails

2,910 Reviews
Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
11 Night
Europe - Classic MediterraneanDetails

4,277 Reviews
Leaving:Marseille
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Oct 2, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
10 Night
Greek Isles & ItalyDetails

3,769 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
14 Night
Europe - OtherDetails

2,922 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Apr 20, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
11 Night
Europe - Classic MediterraneanDetails

2,510 Reviews
Leaving:Lisbon
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Apr 30, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
12 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

742 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
Sep 29, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Night
Western Mediterranean CruiseDetails

349 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
20 Night
World CruiseDetails

742 Reviews
Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
Oct 26, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
15 Night
Europe - OtherDetails

2,533 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Apr 15, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
16 Night
Repo - TransatlanticDetails

119 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Nov 7, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
More about France

What is the best time to cruise to France?

While many cruises -- both river and ocean -- feature port stops in France throughout the year, most are from early spring through late fall, with summer being the high season. To avoid the biggest crowds, visit before July and for the best deals, wait until the fall (also known as a shoulder season).

Which cruise lines go to France?

Mainstream, luxury and river cruise lines including Holland America, Princess, Cunard, Crystal, Viking and Avalon Waterways among many others, all offer itineraries featuring stops throughout France. Regions might include Burgundy and Provence, Paris or the Cote d'Azur.

What are some things to do in France?

From museum-hopping in Paris and wine tasting in Bordeaux to sightseeing in Marseilles and beach days in Villefranche, there are a tremendous number of excursion options in France, depending on what type of cruise you book and to which part of the country. You can never fail by wining and dining your way through this country known globally for both.

Do you need a passport to take a cruise to France?

Yes, a passport is required for American cruisers traveling to France.

What should I pack for a cruise to France?

Light layers and comfortable walking shoes are a good idea for any France cruise. If you're cruising late in the season, be sure to pack a warm coat and if you'll be in the French Riviera, you'll certainly need a swimsuit and sunnies. Diehard oenophiles might want to pack their own reusable wine stoppers.

