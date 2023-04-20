  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

France Senior Cruises

France Senior Cruises

We found you 1,242 cruises

Cruise Critic Favorite
Marina
Marina

10 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

742 Reviews
Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
Oct 26, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker
Cruise Critic Favorite
Oosterdam
Oosterdam

12 Night
Ancient EmpiresDetails

1,047 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Oct 20, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker
Norwegian Dawn
Norwegian Dawn

9 Night
Europe - OtherDetails

2,918 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Oct 14, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker
Norwegian Epic
Norwegian Epic

11 Night
Europe - Classic MediterraneanDetails

4,274 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Aug 17, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker
Sponsored

Save Up to 40% On Cruises with Princess

  • Cruises and cruisetours departing March 2023 and beyond
  • Book now with only a $100 deposit per guest
  • Get drinks, wi-fi & more included with Princess Plus

Princess

11 Night
Europe - Classic MediterraneanDetails

4,274 Reviews
Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Aug 28, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker

16 Night
Europe - OtherDetails

3,768 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Apr 20, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker

11 Night
Transatlantic CruiseDetails

2,813 Reviews
Leaving:Bayonne
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
May 1, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker

13 Night
Repo - TransatlanticDetails

3,123 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Oct 22, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker

14 Night
Europe - OtherDetails

2,918 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Apr 20, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker

10 Night
Europe - Western Mediterranean - BarcelonaDetails

4,274 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker

12 Night
Europe - OtherDetails

4,274 Reviews
Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Oct 27, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker

9 Night
Europe - Western Mediterranean - BarcelonaDetails

3,123 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Jun 16, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker

16 Night
Europe - OtherDetails

3,123 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Sep 15, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker

12 Night
Europe - Western Mediterranean - RomeDetails

4,274 Reviews
Leaving:Lisbon
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Feb 25, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker

7 Night
Western Mediterranean CruiseDetails

1,933 Reviews
Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Aug 21, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker

Related Cruises

France River Cruises

France River Cruises

France Luxury Cruises

France Luxury Cruises

France Family Friendly Cruises

France Family Friendly Cruises

France Gay & Lesbian Cruises

France Gay & Lesbian Cruises

France Romantic & Honeymoon Cruises

France Romantic & Honeymoon Cruises

France Singles Cruises

France Singles Cruises

France Cruises for the Disabled

France Cruises for the Disabled

France Senior Citizen Cruises

France Senior Citizen Cruises

France Fitness & Health Cruises

France Fitness & Health Cruises

France Gourmet Food Cruises

France Gourmet Food Cruises

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of March 15th, 2023.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About UsCruise DestinationsFirst Time CruisersFind A Cruise
Cruise DealsLast Minute Cruise DealsCaribbean Cruise DealsAlaska Cruise Deals

International Sites

© 1995—2023, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

  • Privacy and Cookies Statement

  • Terms of Use

  • Site Map

  • Cookie Consent