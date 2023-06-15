  • Newsletter
France Luxury Cruises

France Luxury Cruises

We found you 683 cruises

Marina
Marina

10 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

742 Reviews
Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
Oct 26, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Nautica
Nautica

10 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

365 Reviews
Leaving:Paris
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
Jul 13, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Sirena
Sirena

8 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

250 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
Aug 25, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Seven Seas Splendor
Seven Seas Splendor (Photo: Regent Seven Seas)

10 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

27 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Regent Seven Seas Cruises
May 6, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

718 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
Jun 10, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
10 Night
Caribbean - Eastern CruiseDetails

210 Reviews
Leaving:Barbados
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
Nov 25, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

742 Reviews
Leaving:Lisbon
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
May 1, 2025
No prices currently available for this sailing.
51 Night
World CruiseDetails

210 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
Jul 12, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Mediterranean - Eastern CruiseDetails

293 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Regent Seven Seas Cruises
Sep 22, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
132 Night
132 Night World CruiseDetails

378 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Regent Seven Seas Cruises
Jan 6, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
9 Night
Gems Of The Western Med VoyageDetails

805 Reviews
Leaving:Lisbon
Cruise Line:Azamara
Sep 19, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Night
Iconic Western MediterraneanDetails

1,129 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
10 Night
Mediterranean - Western CruiseDetails

311 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Regent Seven Seas Cruises
Jun 15, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
10 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

250 Reviews
Leaving:Lisbon
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
Sep 12, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
12 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

742 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
Sep 29, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
