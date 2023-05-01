More about France
What is the best time to cruise to France?
While many cruises -- both river and ocean -- feature port stops in France throughout the year, most are from early spring through late fall, with summer being the high season. To avoid the biggest crowds, visit before July and for the best deals, wait until the fall (also known as a shoulder season).
Which cruise lines go to France?
Mainstream, luxury and river cruise lines including Holland America, Princess, Cunard, Crystal, Viking and Avalon Waterways among many others, all offer itineraries featuring stops throughout France. Regions might include Burgundy and Provence, Paris or the Cote d'Azur.
What are some things to do in France?
From museum-hopping in Paris and wine tasting in Bordeaux to sightseeing in Marseilles and beach days in Villefranche, there are a tremendous number of excursion options in France, depending on what type of cruise you book and to which part of the country. You can never fail by wining and dining your way through this country known globally for both.
Do you need a passport to take a cruise to France?
Yes, a passport is required for American cruisers traveling to France.
What should I pack for a cruise to France?
Light layers and comfortable walking shoes are a good idea for any France cruise. If you're cruising late in the season, be sure to pack a warm coat and if you'll be in the French Riviera, you'll certainly need a swimsuit and sunnies. Diehard oenophiles might want to pack their own reusable wine stoppers.