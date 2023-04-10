Italy may have more iconic works of art than any other country in the Mediterranean; it's home to Michelangelo's David and the Sistine Chapel, among masterpieces. But Italy is more than painting and sculpture. Two of the world's most beloved cities, Rome and Venice, are also major cruise ports, while other famous regions, such as the Amalfi Coast and the Cinque Terre on the coast and Florence and Tuscany inland, are easily reachable. Pack your stretchy pants; your meals in Italy may be your best ever.