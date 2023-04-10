More about Italy
What is the best time to cruise to Italy?
September and October are a beautiful time to cruise to Italy, as the weather is still mild, but most of the crowds have left for the summer. Most cruise lines don't visit Italy between January and March.
Which cruise lines go to Italy?
Many cruise lines include Civitavecchia (for Rome) on Western Mediterranean itineraries, along with ports like Livorno for Florence and Naples; these include MSC Cruises, Norwegian, Celebrity, Holland America, Royal Caribbean, Oceania and more. Azamara has some itineraries with multiple Italian ports. You can also take a river cruise to Italy along the Po River on Uniworld, CroisiEurope and European Waterways.
What are some things to do in Italy?
Italy is known for its art museums (look into skip-the-line tickets to avoid the crowds), world-famous culinary traditions and a host of UNESCO World Heritage Sites. A drive along the Amalfi Coast is a memorable way to spend a day; Venice is a treasure trove of winding canals and well-worn shops
Do you need a passport to take a cruise to Italy?
Yes.
What should I pack for a cruise to Italy?
Pack comfortable walking shoes for seeing the sights along with warm layers for cooler temperatures at night.