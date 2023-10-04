  • Newsletter
Italy River Cruises

Italy River Cruises

We found you 13 cruises

Scenic Eclipse
Scenic Eclipse (Photo: Scenic Cruises)

10 Night
The Hidden Wonders Of The MediterraneanDetails

39 Reviews
Leaving:Malta
Cruise Line:Scenic Luxury Ocean
May 18, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Michelangelo
Michelangelo

4 Night
Venetian TreasuresDetails

8 Reviews
Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:CroisiEurope
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Scenic Eclipse
Scenic Eclipse (Photo: Scenic Cruises)

8 Night
Italian TreasuresDetails

39 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Scenic Luxury Ocean
May 10, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Michelangelo
Michelangelo

8 Night
Milan And Lake Como & Cruise From Renaissance-infu...Details

8 Reviews
Leaving:Milan
Cruise Line:CroisiEurope
Oct 4, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
9 Night
Milan, Venice & The Jewels Of VenetoDetails

1 Review
Leaving:Milan
Cruise Line:Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection
No prices currently available for this sailing.
20 Night
Wonders Of The Mediterranean & Western EuropeDetails

39 Reviews
Leaving:Malta
Cruise Line:Scenic Luxury Ocean
May 18, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
4 Night
Christmas In VeniceDetails

8 Reviews
Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:CroisiEurope
Dec 22, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Venice & The Jewels Of VenetoDetails

1 Review
Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection
No prices currently available for this sailing.
6 Night
From The Canals Of Venice To Renaissance-infused M...Details

8 Reviews
Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:CroisiEurope
No prices currently available for this sailing.
6 Night
From Renaissance-infused Mantua To The Canals Of V...Details

8 Reviews
Leaving:Mantua
Cruise Line:CroisiEurope
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Venice & The Jewels Of VenetoDetails

1 Review
Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection
No prices currently available for this sailing.
9 Night
Milan, Venice & The Jewels Of VenetoDetails

1 Review
Leaving:Milan
Cruise Line:Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

8 Night
From The Canals Of Venice To Renaissance-infused M...Details

8 Reviews
Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:CroisiEurope
No prices currently available for this sailing.
