  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

Cruises from Florida to Italy

Cruises from Florida to Italy

We found you 30 cruises

Oosterdam
Oosterdam

14 Night
Passage To RomeDetails

1,050 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker
Odyssey of the Seas
The two-level pool deck on Odyssey of the Seas (Image: Royal Caribbean)

14 Night
Transatlantic CruiseDetails

82 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker
Celebrity Beyond
C E L B Y Drone Aerial 6 (7)

14 Night
Spain, France & Italy TransDetails

75 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker
Rhapsody of the Seas
Rhapsody of the Seas

17 Night
Transatlantic CruiseDetails

1,489 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker

15 Night
15 Nt Portugal & Spain Crossing CruiseDetails

2,013 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker

132 Night
132 Night World CruiseDetails

378 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Regent Seven Seas Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker

14 Night
Spanish Transatlantic CruiseDetails

82 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker
Cruise Critic Favorite

25 Night
Passage To Spain & Mediterranean OdysseyDetails

1,050 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker
Cruise Critic Favorite

128 Night
128-day Grand World VoyageDetails

1,012 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker

24 Night
World CruiseDetails

746 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker

14 Night
14 Nt Portugal, Spain & FranceDetails

75 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker

21 Night
Passage To Rome & Mediterranean RivierasDetails

1,050 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker

21 Night
Passage To Spain & Mediterranean RivierasDetails

221 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker

22 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

1,859 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker

19 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

1,859 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker

Related Cruises

Cruises from Alicante to Italy

Cruises from Alicante to Italy

95 Reviews
Cruises from Amsterdam to Italy

Cruises from Amsterdam to Italy

974 Reviews
Cruises from Bilbao to Italy

Cruises from Bilbao to Italy

141 Reviews
Cruises from Cape Town to Italy

Cruises from Cape Town to Italy

79 Reviews
Cruises from Copacabana Beach to Italy

Cruises from Copacabana Beach to Italy

151 Reviews
Cruises from Durban to Italy

Cruises from Durban to Italy

97 Reviews
Cruises from Istanbul to Italy

Cruises from Istanbul to Italy

416 Reviews
Cruises from Dover to Italy

Cruises from Dover to Italy

86 Reviews
Cruises from Los Angeles to Italy

Cruises from Los Angeles to Italy

618 Reviews
Cruises from Madeira (Funchal) to Italy

Cruises from Madeira (Funchal) to Italy

720 Reviews
Cruises from Marseille to Italy

Cruises from Marseille to Italy

912 Reviews
Cruises from Manhattan to Italy

Cruises from Manhattan to Italy

1,142 Reviews
Cruises from Palermo to Italy

Cruises from Palermo to Italy

290 Reviews
Cruises from Santos (Sao Paulo) to Italy

Cruises from Santos (Sao Paulo) to Italy

41 Reviews
Cruises from Sydney to Italy

Cruises from Sydney to Italy

757 Reviews
Cruises from New York to Italy

Cruises from New York to Italy

Cruises from Florida to Italy

Cruises from Florida to Italy

Cruises from Messina to Italy

Cruises from Messina to Italy

481 Reviews
Cruises from California to Italy

Cruises from California to Italy

Cruises from Safaga to Italy

Cruises from Safaga to Italy

56 Reviews

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of April 1st, 2023.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About UsCruise DestinationsFirst Time CruisersFind A Cruise
Cruise DealsLast Minute Cruise DealsCaribbean Cruise DealsAlaska Cruise Deals

International Sites

© 1995—2023, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

  • Privacy and Cookies Statement

  • Terms of Use

  • Site Map

  • Cookie Consent