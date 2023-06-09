  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

Silversea Cruises to Italy

Silversea Cruises to Italy

We found you 57 cruises

Silver Nova
A rendering of Silversea's Silver Nova (Illustration: Silversea)

7 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
Sep 1, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker
Silver Spirit
Silver Spirit

9 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

336 Reviews
Leaving:Fusina
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
Aug 16, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker
Silver Ray
A rendering of Silversea's Silver Nova (Illustration: Silversea)

23 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

Leaving:Lisbon
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
Jun 15, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker
Cruise Critic Favorite
Silver Spirit
Silver Spirit

7 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

336 Reviews
Leaving:Fusina
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
Jun 9, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker
Sponsored

Dreamy voyages sailing across the world

  • Book by 3/31 and your partner gets 50% off & free drinks up to $600
  • Awarded Best Dining and Best Nightlife for 2022 by Cruise Critic
  • Always included luxury means you can have the vacation you deserve

Virgin Voyages

11 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

16 Reviews
Leaving:Fusina
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
Sep 20, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker

11 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

Leaving:Fusina
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
Aug 6, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker

11 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

217 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
Jun 27, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker
Cruise Critic Favorite

11 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

336 Reviews
Leaving:Lisbon
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
Oct 4, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker

11 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

336 Reviews
Leaving:Fusina
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
Oct 25, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker

10 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

Leaving:Monaco
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
Sep 8, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker

11 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker

12 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

336 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
May 16, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker

9 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

16 Reviews
Leaving:Fusina
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
Nov 9, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker

12 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

217 Reviews
Leaving:Lisbon
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
Oct 15, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker

11 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

Leaving:Fusina
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
Sep 12, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker

Related Cruises

Carnival Cruises to Italy

Carnival Cruises to Italy

Celebrity Cruises to Italy

Celebrity Cruises to Italy

Cunard Cruises to Italy

Cunard Cruises to Italy

Disney Cruises to Italy

Disney Cruises to Italy

Holland America Line Cruises to Italy

Holland America Line Cruises to Italy

Princess Cruises to Italy

Princess Cruises to Italy

Regent Seven Seas Cruises to Italy

Regent Seven Seas Cruises to Italy

Royal Caribbean Cruises to Italy

Royal Caribbean Cruises to Italy

Windstar Cruises to Italy

Windstar Cruises to Italy

Sea Cloud Cruises to Italy

Sea Cloud Cruises to Italy

Uniworld Cruises to Italy

Uniworld Cruises to Italy

MSC Cruises to Italy

MSC Cruises to Italy

Azamara Cruises to Italy

Azamara Cruises to Italy

Ponant Cruises to Italy

Ponant Cruises to Italy

CroisiEurope Cruises to Italy

CroisiEurope Cruises to Italy

APT Cruises to Italy

APT Cruises to Italy

Virgin Voyages Cruises to Italy

Virgin Voyages Cruises to Italy

Explora Cruises to Italy

Explora Cruises to Italy

Scenic Ocean Cruises to Italy

Scenic Ocean Cruises to Italy

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of March 23rd, 2023.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About UsCruise DestinationsFirst Time CruisersFind A Cruise
Cruise DealsLast Minute Cruise DealsCaribbean Cruise DealsAlaska Cruise Deals

International Sites

© 1995—2023, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

  • Privacy and Cookies Statement

  • Terms of Use

  • Site Map

  • Cookie Consent