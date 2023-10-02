  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
Mediterranean Cruise Deals

Mediterranean Cruise Deals

We found you 44 cruises

Symphony of the Seas
Symphony of the Seas Cabins

7 Night
Western Mediterranean CruiseDetails

325 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Norwegian Breakaway
Norwegian Breakaway

10 Night
Greek Isles & Italy Details

3,668 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Brilliance of the Seas
Brilliance of the Seas

7 Night
Greek Isles CruiseDetails

1,508 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Norwegian Gem
Norwegian Gem

7 Night
Europe - Greek Isles - Venice Details

2,499 Reviews
Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Western Mediterranean CruiseDetails

325 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Western Mediterranean CruiseDetails

1,508 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Oct 23, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Mediterranean - Western CruiseDetails

Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Mediterranean - Western CruiseDetails

Leaving:Genoa
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Greek Isles CruiseDetails

1,974 Reviews
Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Greece & Croatia CruiseDetails

1,974 Reviews
Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Oct 8, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Night
Venice,the Adriatic & GreeceDetails

1,006 Reviews
Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
Oct 13, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Night
Italian SojournDetails

1,006 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
Oct 6, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
10 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

715 Reviews
Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
Oct 11, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Greek & Adriatic CruiseDetails

1,508 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Oct 9, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
10 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

351 Reviews
Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
Oct 27, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Italy, France, & Spain CruiseDetails

622 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Oct 7, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
10 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

230 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
Oct 14, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
14 Night
Ancient Adriatic TreasuresDetails

1,006 Reviews
Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
Oct 13, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
17 Night
Ancient Trade Routes VoyageDetails

791 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Azamara
Oct 27, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
10 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

697 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
Oct 10, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

16 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Oct 14, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Mediterranean - Western CruiseDetails

Leaving:Marseille
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
9 Night
9-nt Cities Of The Western Med VoyageDetails

676 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Azamara
Oct 22, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
11 Night
Europe - Classic Mediterranean Details

4,191 Reviews
Leaving:Marseille
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Oct 2, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
10 Night
Mediterranean - Eastern CruiseDetails

697 Reviews
Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
Oct 30, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cheap Mediterranean Cruise Deals

Cruise Critic can help you find affordable cruise deals to Mediterranean. Choose from the best cruise deals and specials for Mediterranean cruises. Save up to 49% on last minute Mediterranean cruises. For the best cruise deals, it’s best to book far in advance of your trip. Popular time cruise deals are released is during wave season (January - March).

Popular Mediterranean cruises often sail to Florence, Istanbul, Rhodes, Kusadasi and Malta (Valletta) during their cruise itinerary. Mediterranean cruises could leave from Piraeus, Barcelona, Istanbul, Marseille and Venice. Most commonly, Mediterranean cruises sail for 15+ Days days.

All Inclusive Cruises vs. Traditional All Inclusive Vacations

Sail to the destination of your dreams from the departure port that works best for you. Enjoy cruise perks all for one affordable price. Similar to a traditional all inclusive vacation, food and entertainment on board is included in your cruise fare. Most cruise lines also offer a special and affordable drink package for your trip. Different from an all inclusive resort, you wake up at a new port throughout your vacation rather than the same scenery.

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of April 1st, 2022.

