  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • Cruise Tips
  • News
  • Deals

Mediterranean Cruise Deals

Mediterranean Cruise Deals

We found you 42 cruises

Odyssey of the Seas
The two-level pool deck on Odyssey of the Seas (Image: Royal Caribbean)

9 Night
Greek Isles CruiseDetails

11 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Aug 28, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Celebrity Reflection
Celebrity Reflection

9 Night
Italian Riviera & France CruiseDetails

1,861 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Aug 5, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Viking Sky
Viking Sky

7 Night
Venice,the Adriatic & GreeceDetails

997 Reviews
Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
Aug 18, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Viking Sky
Viking Sky

7 Night
Iconic Western MediterraneanDetails

997 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
Aug 4, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Sponsored

Our Norwegian Sale Ends Soon

  • Book with Cruises.com for the lowest rates on Norwegian
  • Cruises.com Exclusive: Up to $2,000 Back + Free Tips for 2
  • Take All Free at Sea Offers (like Open Bar!)
  • Visit Cruises.com or call 1-800-288-6006 to book your next cruise

Cruises.com

7 Night
Europe - Western Mediterranean - Barcelona Details

4,161 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Spain, France, & Italy CruiseDetails

602 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Aug 19, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

10 Night
Venice, Turkey & Greek IslandsDetails

1,726 Reviews
Leaving:Ravenna
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Aug 7, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

Sign Up for Price Drop Alerts

Get tomorrow's price drops
250,000+ people have entered their email

By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.

7 Night
Ancient Mediterranean TreasuresDetails

997 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
Aug 25, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Greece & Croatia CruiseDetails

1,948 Reviews
Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Aug 27, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Italy, France, & Spain CruiseDetails

602 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Greek Isles CruiseDetails

1,494 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Aug 7, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

11 Night
Italy, Turkey & Greek IslandsDetails

Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Mediterranean - Western CruiseDetails

Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Greek Isles CruiseDetails

11 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Italian SojournDetails

997 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
Aug 11, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Cruise Critic Favorite

9 Night
Empires Of The MediterraneanDetails

1,334 Reviews
Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
Aug 23, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

14 Night
Ancient Adriatic TreasuresDetails

997 Reviews
Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
Aug 18, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

14 Night
Italy,the Adriatic & GreeceDetails

997 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
Aug 11, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Western Mediterranean CruiseDetails

1,494 Reviews
Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Aug 21, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

12 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

347 Reviews
Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
Aug 13, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

10 Night
Greek Islands & Malta CruiseDetails

1,861 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Aug 14, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Western Mediterranean CruiseDetails

1,494 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Aug 28, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Greek & Adriatic CruiseDetails

1,494 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Aug 14, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Cruise Critic Favorite

12 Night
Mediterranean OdysseyDetails

1,334 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
Aug 11, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

9 Night
Best Of Eastern MediterraneanDetails

1,726 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Aug 26, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

Sponsored Deal of the Week

Exclusive Access: Save up to $5000 on Luxury Cruises
For a limited time, Save up to $5000 and receive exclusive perks and value add on cruise lines such as Regent, Seabourn, Silversea, Oceania, Azamara, and more. 2-category upgrade, Free Pre-Paid Gratuities, Free Beverage Packages, and Up to $5000 in savings and Shipboard Credit. Book By 02/15/2022
Read More

Cheap Mediterranean Cruise Deals

Cruise Critic can help you find affordable cruise deals to Mediterranean. Choose from the best cruise deals and specials for Mediterranean cruises. Save up to 42% on last minute Mediterranean cruises. For the best cruise deals, it’s best to book far in advance of your trip. Popular time cruise deals are released is during wave season (January - March).

Popular Mediterranean cruises often sail to Katakolon (Olympia), Marseille, Corfu, Split and Cinque Terre during their cruise itinerary. Mediterranean cruises could leave from Piraeus, Southampton, Rome, Venice and London. Most commonly, Mediterranean cruises sail for 6-9 Days days.

All Inclusive Cruises vs. Traditional All Inclusive Vacations

Sail to the destination of your dreams from the departure port that works best for you. Enjoy cruise perks all for one affordable price. Similar to a traditional all inclusive vacation, food and entertainment on board is included in your cruise fare. Most cruise lines also offer a special and affordable drink package for your trip. Different from an all inclusive resort, you wake up at a new port throughout your vacation rather than the same scenery.

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of February 2nd, 2022.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find A Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Caribbean Cruise Deals
Alaska Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2022, The Independent Traveler, Inc.