3-5 Day Cruises to the Mediterranean

3-5 Day Cruises to the Mediterranean

We found you 142 cruises

Norwegian Escape
Norwegian Escape (Photo: Norwegian)

4 Night
Europe - Western Mediterranean - BarcelonaDetails

2,881 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Norwegian Epic
Norwegian Epic

4 Night
Europe - Western Mediterranean - BarcelonaDetails

4,235 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
May 7, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Oasis of the Seas
Oasis of the Seas

3 Night
Spain, France & ItalyDetails

3,713 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Sep 26, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
MSC Orchestra
MSC Orchestra

4 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

379 Reviews
Leaving:Marseille
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
5 Night
Greek Isles CruiseDetails

1,485 Reviews
Leaving:Haifa
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Jul 28, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

5 Night
Grand Prix Weekend VoyageDetails

116 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Azamara
May 25, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
4 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

379 Reviews
Leaving:Genoa
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
Jun 2, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
5 Night
Mediterranean - Western CruiseDetails

1,836 Reviews
Leaving:Madeira
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
Nov 22, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

3 Night
Mediterranean - Eastern CruiseDetails

696 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
Sep 28, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
3 Night
Mediterranean - Western CruiseDetails

1,836 Reviews
Leaving:Genoa
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
Jun 3, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
3 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

379 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
Jun 5, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
5 Night
Europe - Western Mediterranean - BarcelonaDetails

4,235 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Aug 12, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
4 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

336 Reviews
Leaving:Cairo
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
4 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

382 Reviews
Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
Apr 4, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
5 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

152 Reviews
Leaving:Genoa
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
Apr 17, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of January 9th, 2023.

