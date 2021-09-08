  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
Last Minute Cruise Deals to the Mediterranean

Norwegian Epic
Norwegian Epic
Norwegian Epic

7 Night
Europe - Western Mediterranean - Barcelona Details

4,157 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Norwegian Getaway
Norwegian Getaway
Norwegian Getaway

11 Night
Greek Isles & Italy Details

3,007 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Norwegian Getaway
Norwegian Getaway
Norwegian Getaway

10 Night
Greek Isles & Italy Details

3,007 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Marina
Marina
Marina

14 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

704 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Harmony of the Seas

7 Night
Western Mediterranean CruiseDetails

1,964 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Norwegian Epic

7 Night
Europe - Western Mediterranean - Rome Details

4,157 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Harmony of the Seas

7 Night
Western Mediterranean CruiseDetails

1,964 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Azamara Quest

10 Night
Italy Intensive VoyageDetails

668 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Azamara
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Azamara Quest

7 Night
Cities Of The Western Med VoyageDetails

668 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Azamara
No prices currently available for this sailing.
MSC Splendida

11 Night
Mediterranean - Western CruiseDetails

331 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
MSC Grandiosa

7 Night
Mediterranean - Western CruiseDetails

41 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
MSC Grandiosa

7 Night
Mediterranean - Western CruiseDetails

41 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Azamara Quest

7 Night
Greece Intensive VoyageDetails

668 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Azamara
No prices currently available for this sailing.
MSC Grandiosa

7 Night
Mediterranean - Western CruiseDetails

41 Reviews
Leaving:Genoa
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
MSC Virtuosa

9 Night
Mediterranean - Western CruiseDetails

18 Reviews
Leaving:Malaga
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Azamara Quest

7 Night
Greece Intensive VoyageDetails

668 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Azamara
No prices currently available for this sailing.
MSC Virtuosa

9 Night
Mediterranean - Western CruiseDetails

18 Reviews
Leaving:Genoa
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
MSC Splendida

7 Night
Mediterranean - Eastern CruiseDetails

331 Reviews
Leaving:Bari
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
MSC Splendida

7 Night
Mediterranean - Eastern CruiseDetails

331 Reviews
Leaving:Bari
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Costa Fascinosa

10 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

108 Reviews
Leaving:Genoa
Cruise Line:Costa Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
MSC Seaside

7 Night
Mediterranean - Western CruiseDetails

1,104 Reviews
Leaving:Taormina
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Azamara Quest

9 Night
Amalfi & Dalmation Coasts VoyageDetails

668 Reviews
Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:Azamara
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Eurodam

24 Night
Adriatic Antiquities & Mediterranean EmpiresDetails

1,099 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
MSC Virtuosa

9 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

18 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Eurodam

24 Night
Aegean Gems & Adriatic AntiquitiesDetails

1,099 Reviews
Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cheap Mediterranean Cruise Deals

Cruise Critic can help you find affordable cruise deals to Mediterranean. Choose from the best cruise deals and specials for Mediterranean cruises. Save up to 72% on last minute Mediterranean cruises. For the best cruise deals, it’s best to book far in advance of your trip. Popular time cruise deals are released is during wave season (January - March).

Popular Mediterranean cruises often sail to Florence, Split, Ancona, Cinque Terre and Trieste during their cruise itinerary. Mediterranean cruises could leave from Ancona, Piraeus, Genoa, Lisbon and Marseille. Most commonly, Mediterranean cruises sail for 3-5 Days days.

All Inclusive Cruises vs. Traditional All Inclusive Vacations

Sail to the destination of your dreams from the departure port that works best for you. Enjoy cruise perks all for one affordable price. Similar to a traditional all inclusive vacation, food and entertainment on board is included in your cruise fare. Most cruise lines also offer a special and affordable drink package for your trip. Different from an all inclusive resort, you wake up at a new port throughout your vacation rather than the same scenery.

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of August 6th, 2021.

