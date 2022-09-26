  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

15 Day Cruises to the Mediterranean

15 Day Cruises to the Mediterranean

We found you 242 cruises

Silver Whisper
Silver Whisper

15 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

209 Reviews
Leaving:Lisbon
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
Sep 30, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Norwegian Gem
Norwegian Gem

15 Night
Transatlantic: Italy France & Spain To RomeDetails

2,509 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Apr 15, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Norwegian Escape
Norwegian Escape (Photo: Norwegian)

16 Night
Transatlantic From New York To Rome: Italy France...Details

2,857 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Apr 8, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Norwegian Breakaway
Norwegian Breakaway

16 Night
Transatlantic From New York To Rome: Italy France...Details

3,705 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Apr 20, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

17 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

1,810 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
May 15, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

24 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

205 Reviews
Leaving:Dubai
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
May 13, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

15 Night
Mediterranean Adventure & European SplendorDetails

182 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Apr 29, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Cruise Critic Favorite

30 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

694 Reviews
Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
Nov 16, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

22 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

1,699 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Oct 15, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

19 Night
From Athens To Dubai: Turkey Egypt Jordan & Isra...Details

1,966 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Nov 13, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

15 Night
Mediterranean - Eastern CruiseDetails

205 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
Jun 6, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

17 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

546 Reviews
Leaving:Genoa
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
Sep 26, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Cruise Critic Favorite

20 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

355 Reviews
Leaving:Dubai
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
May 30, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

21 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

37 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

18 Night
From Dubai To Athens: Greece Egypt Jordan & Isra...Details

1,966 Reviews
Leaving:Dubai
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Feb 13, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

Related Cruises

2 Week Antarctica Cruises

2 Week Antarctica Cruises

2 Week Transatlantic Cruises

2 Week Transatlantic Cruises

2 Week Bahamas Cruises

2 Week Bahamas Cruises

2 Week Bermuda Cruises

2 Week Bermuda Cruises

2 Week Eastern Caribbean Cruises

2 Week Eastern Caribbean Cruises

2 Week Southern Caribbean Cruises

2 Week Southern Caribbean Cruises

2 Week Western Caribbean Cruises

2 Week Western Caribbean Cruises

2 Week Europe Cruises

2 Week Europe Cruises

2 Week Hawaii Cruises

2 Week Hawaii Cruises

2 Week Panama Canal & Central America Cruises

2 Week Panama Canal & Central America Cruises

2 Week Around the World Cruises

2 Week Around the World Cruises

2 Week Middle East Cruises

2 Week Middle East Cruises

2 Week Canada & New England Cruises

2 Week Canada & New England Cruises

2 Week Baltic Sea Cruises

2 Week Baltic Sea Cruises

2 Week South Pacific Cruises

2 Week South Pacific Cruises

2 Week Transpacific Cruises

2 Week Transpacific Cruises

2 Week Mediterranean Cruises

2 Week Mediterranean Cruises

2 Week Africa Cruises

2 Week Africa Cruises

2 Week Pacific Coastal Cruises

2 Week Pacific Coastal Cruises

2 Week Trans-Ocean Cruises

2 Week Trans-Ocean Cruises

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of September 3rd, 2022.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About UsCruise DestinationsFirst Time CruisersFind A Cruise
Cruise DealsLast Minute Cruise DealsCaribbean Cruise DealsAlaska Cruise Deals

Share your feedback

International Sites

© 1995—2022, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

  • Privacy and Cookies Statement

  • Terms of Use

  • Site Map

  • Cookie Consent