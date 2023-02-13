  • Newsletter
15 Day Cruises to the Mediterranean

15 Day Cruises to the Mediterranean

We found you 316 cruises

Silver Whisper
Silver Whisper

31 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

216 Reviews
Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
Aug 30, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Azamara Journey
Azamara Journey

17 Night
Ancient Trade Routes VoyageDetails

795 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Azamara
Oct 27, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Nautica
Nautica

20 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

362 Reviews
Leaving:Dubai
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
May 30, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
MSC Divina
MSC Divina

17 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

1,836 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
May 15, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
15 Night
Mediterranean Adventure & European SplendorDetails

205 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Apr 29, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
18 Night
Europe - Med Egypt & Greek IslesDetails

1,973 Reviews
Leaving:Dubai
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Feb 13, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
25 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

1,836 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
May 15, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
27 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

336 Reviews
Leaving:Cape Town
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
Apr 3, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
28 Night
Ancient Mysteries Kingdoms & Holy LandDetails

205 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Sep 17, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
16 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

1,836 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
Apr 24, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
19 Night
Adriatic Gems & DreamsDetails

1,040 Reviews
Leaving:Trieste
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Jul 7, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
24 Night
Ultimate Mediterranean Explorer & WondersDetails

1,040 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Jul 14, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

24 Night
Mediterranean Tapestry Greece & Adriatic Antiquit...Details

1,040 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Sep 14, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
15 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

336 Reviews
Leaving:Cairo
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
Apr 15, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
19 Night
Holy Land Ancient Kingdoms & Greek EnchantmentDetails

1,040 Reviews
Leaving:Trieste
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Jun 11, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of January 3rd, 2023.

