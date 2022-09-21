  • Newsletter
Mediterranean Cruises

Florence, Italy (Photo: Nattee Chalermtiragool/Shutterstock)

About Mediterranean Cruises

From the pristine beaches and ancient ruins of the Eastern Mediterranean to the artsy and flavorful countries of the Western Mediterranean, this region is easily one of the most diverse in the world. Revel at Spanish and Italian architecture, soak up some sun in Greece, explore antiquities in Istanbul and Malta or get a taste of the French countryside on the outskirts of Nice, Monte Carlo or Cannes. Some Med itineraries dip down into northern Africa; the Canary Islands are also a popular stop for repositioning cruises.

We found you 1,970 cruises

Norwegian Epic
Norwegian Epic

10 Night
Greek Isles Round-trip Rome: Santorini Athens & Florence

4,220 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Norwegian Breakaway
Norwegian Breakaway

10 Night
Greek Isles Round-trip Rome: Santorini Mykonos & Florence

3,707 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
May 16, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Norwegian Breakaway
Norwegian Breakaway

16 Night
Transatlantic From Rome To New York: Italy France & Spain

3,707 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Nov 12, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Norwegian Breakaway
Norwegian Breakaway

10 Night
Greek Isles Round-trip Rome: Santorini Athens & Florence

3,707 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Nov 2, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

22 Night
Mediterranean Cruise

546 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
Sep 21, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
11 Night
Europe From Athens To Lisbon: Italy France Greece & Spain

2,483 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Nov 16, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Mediterranean: Italy Greece & Croatia To Rome

2,509 Reviews
Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Nov 6, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
10 Night
Greek Isles From Rome To Barcelona: Santorini & Athens

4,220 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Oct 13, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
14 Night
Mediterranean Cruise

356 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
Jul 19, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
11 Night
Greek Isles From Barcelona To Rome: Santorini & Athens

4,220 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Oct 23, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
9 Night
Greek Isles Round-trip Rome: Santorini Athens & Florence

2,857 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Oct 12, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Mediterranean Round-trip Barcelona: Italy France & Spain

4,220 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

12 Night
Adriatic Dream

1,032 Reviews
Leaving:Trieste
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Sep 28, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
16 Night
Transatlantic: Italy France & Spain To New York

2,857 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Nov 1, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
10 Night
Greek Isles Round-trip Rome: Santorini Athens & Florence

3,707 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Oct 23, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
More about the Mediterranean

What is the best time to cruise to the Mediterranean?

The Mediterranean is part of Europe, and as such, summer is the most popular time to cruise, but sailings are offered through the shoulder seasons of spring and fall -- and even into December. The late autumn months can be surprisingly mild, and are a much calmer time to cruise to the Med. For more information: Best Months to Cruise the Mediterranean.

Which cruise lines go to the Mediterranean?

A wide variety of large, small and luxury lines cruise the romantic ports of the Mediterranean. These include Viking Ocean Cruises, Norwegian, MSC, Princess, Royal Caribbean, Celebrity, Holland America, Crystal and Azamara.

What are some things to do in the Mediterranean?

Cruises to the Mediterranean are typically divided into Eastern and Western itineraries. The Western Med includes Italy, Monaco, France and Spain, with plenty of museums, culinary tours, wineries, cathedrals and architecture to ogle. The Eastern Mediterranean contains historic attractions including the ruins of Greece and Turkey, along with sacred sites in Israel or active pursuits hiking Montenegro or Croatia. For more: Best Western Mediterranean Shore Excursions.

Do you need a passport to take a cruise to the Mediterranean?

Yes.

What should I pack for a cruise to the Mediterranean?

Be sure to pack comfortable clothing -- and especially shoes -- for long days of sightseeing. However, Europeans tend to dress with a bit of panache; to fit in, pack a stylish scarf or hat, and maybe leave your lanyards and socks and sandals at home.

