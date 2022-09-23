  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

Cruises from Bari to the Mediterranean

Cruises from Bari to the Mediterranean

We found you 18 cruises

MSC Musica
MSC Musica

7 Night
Mediterranean - Eastern CruiseDetails

618 Reviews
Leaving:Bari
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
MSC Splendida
MSC Splendida

4 Night
Mediterranean - Eastern CruiseDetails

334 Reviews
Leaving:Bari
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
Oct 24, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
MSC Splendida
MSC Splendida

7 Night
Mediterranean - Eastern CruiseDetails

334 Reviews
Leaving:Bari
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
MSC Splendida
MSC Splendida

7 Night
Mediterranean - Eastern CruiseDetails

334 Reviews
Leaving:Bari
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

9 Night
Mediterranean - Eastern CruiseDetails

448 Reviews
Leaving:Bari
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
Oct 4, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

6 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

131 Reviews
Leaving:Bari
Cruise Line:Costa Cruises
Sep 24, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Cruise Critic Favorite

5 Night
Mediterranean - Eastern CruiseDetails

694 Reviews
Leaving:Bari
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
Nov 11, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Mediterranean - Eastern CruiseDetails

694 Reviews
Leaving:Bari
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Mediterranean - Eastern CruiseDetails

380 Reviews
Leaving:Bari
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

131 Reviews
Leaving:Bari
Cruise Line:Costa Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Mediterranean - Eastern CruiseDetails

334 Reviews
Leaving:Bari
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

5 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

131 Reviews
Leaving:Bari
Cruise Line:Costa Cruises
Sep 24, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Mediterranean - Eastern CruiseDetails

225 Reviews
Leaving:Bari
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Mediterranean - Eastern CruiseDetails

225 Reviews
Leaving:Bari
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

11 Night
Mediterranean - Eastern CruiseDetails

448 Reviews
Leaving:Bari
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
Sep 23, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

Related Cruises

Cruises from Ancona to the Mediterranean

Cruises from Ancona to the Mediterranean

28 Reviews
Cruises from Bari to the Mediterranean

Cruises from Bari to the Mediterranean

186 Reviews
Cruises from Cannes to the Mediterranean

Cruises from Cannes to the Mediterranean

543 Reviews
Cruises from Cape Town to the Mediterranean

Cruises from Cape Town to the Mediterranean

76 Reviews
Cruises from Catania to the Mediterranean

Cruises from Catania to the Mediterranean

62 Reviews
Cruises from Dubai to the Mediterranean

Cruises from Dubai to the Mediterranean

256 Reviews
Cruises from Durban to the Mediterranean

Cruises from Durban to the Mediterranean

94 Reviews
Cruises from Haifa to the Mediterranean

Cruises from Haifa to the Mediterranean

170 Reviews
Cruises from Istanbul to the Mediterranean

Cruises from Istanbul to the Mediterranean

412 Reviews
Cruises from Kusadasi to the Mediterranean

Cruises from Kusadasi to the Mediterranean

662 Reviews
Cruises from Limassol to the Mediterranean

Cruises from Limassol to the Mediterranean

86 Reviews
Cruises from Lisbon to the Mediterranean

Cruises from Lisbon to the Mediterranean

886 Reviews
Cruises from Southampton to the Mediterranean

Cruises from Southampton to the Mediterranean

1,078 Reviews
Cruises from Madeira (Funchal) to the Mediterranean

Cruises from Madeira (Funchal) to the Mediterranean

714 Reviews
Cruises from Miami to the Mediterranean

Cruises from Miami to the Mediterranean

2,785 Reviews
Cruises from Nice to the Mediterranean

Cruises from Nice to the Mediterranean

147 Reviews
Cruises from Palermo to the Mediterranean

Cruises from Palermo to the Mediterranean

288 Reviews
Cruises from Tenerife to the Mediterranean

Cruises from Tenerife to the Mediterranean

521 Reviews
Cruises from London to the Mediterranean

Cruises from London to the Mediterranean

Cruises from Florida to the Mediterranean

Cruises from Florida to the Mediterranean

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of September 13th, 2022.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About UsCruise DestinationsFirst Time CruisersFind A Cruise
Cruise DealsLast Minute Cruise DealsCaribbean Cruise DealsAlaska Cruise Deals

Share your feedback

International Sites

© 1995—2022, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

  • Privacy and Cookies Statement

  • Terms of Use

  • Site Map

  • Cookie Consent