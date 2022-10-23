  • Newsletter
Mediterranean Cruises

Florence, Italy (Photo: Nattee Chalermtiragool/Shutterstock)

About Mediterranean Cruises

From the pristine beaches and ancient ruins of the Eastern Mediterranean to the artsy and flavorful countries of the Western Mediterranean, this region is easily one of the most diverse in the world. Revel at Spanish and Italian architecture, soak up some sun in Greece, explore antiquities in Istanbul and Malta or get a taste of the French countryside on the outskirts of Nice, Monte Carlo or Cannes. Some Med itineraries dip down into northern Africa; the Canary Islands are also a popular stop for repositioning cruises.

  • More about the Mediterranean

  • What is the best time to cruise to the Mediterranean?

  • Which cruise lines go to the Mediterranean?

We found you 1,875 cruises

Azamara Pursuit
Azamara Pursuit (Photo: Azamara Cruises)

7 Night
France Intensive VoyageDetails

115 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Azamara
Aug 25, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Nautica
Nautica

10 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

356 Reviews
Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
Oct 27, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Azamara Pursuit
Azamara Pursuit (Photo: Azamara Cruises)

8 Night
Croatia & Amalfi Coasts VoyageDetails

115 Reviews
Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:Azamara
Aug 10, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Azamara Journey
Azamara Journey

11 Night
Spain Intensive VoyageDetails

793 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Azamara
Nov 9, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Dalmatian Coast VoyageDetails

115 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Azamara
Aug 3, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

12 Night
Best Of The Med VoyageDetails

690 Reviews
Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:Azamara
Oct 19, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Greece Intensive VoyageDetails

793 Reviews
Leaving:Istanbul
Cruise Line:Azamara
Jun 8, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
10 Night
Greece & Turkey VoyageDetails

793 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Azamara
May 29, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
12 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

1,814 Reviews
Leaving:Madeira
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
May 28, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
8 Night
Europe - Western Mediterranean - RomeDetails

2,860 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
10 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

356 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
Oct 17, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Journey To AntiquitiesDetails

71 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
Oct 28, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
11 Night
Europe - Classic MediterraneanDetails

4,220 Reviews
Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Aug 28, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
10 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
Aug 14, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
11 Night
Greek Isles & ItalyDetails

4,220 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Oct 23, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
More about the Mediterranean

What is the best time to cruise to the Mediterranean?

The Mediterranean is part of Europe, and as such, summer is the most popular time to cruise, but sailings are offered through the shoulder seasons of spring and fall -- and even into December. The late autumn months can be surprisingly mild, and are a much calmer time to cruise to the Med. For more information: Best Months to Cruise the Mediterranean.

Which cruise lines go to the Mediterranean?

A wide variety of large, small and luxury lines cruise the romantic ports of the Mediterranean. These include Viking Ocean Cruises, Norwegian, MSC, Princess, Royal Caribbean, Celebrity, Holland America, Crystal and Azamara.

What are some things to do in the Mediterranean?

Cruises to the Mediterranean are typically divided into Eastern and Western itineraries. The Western Med includes Italy, Monaco, France and Spain, with plenty of museums, culinary tours, wineries, cathedrals and architecture to ogle. The Eastern Mediterranean contains historic attractions including the ruins of Greece and Turkey, along with sacred sites in Israel or active pursuits hiking Montenegro or Croatia. For more: Best Western Mediterranean Shore Excursions.

Do you need a passport to take a cruise to the Mediterranean?

Yes.

What should I pack for a cruise to the Mediterranean?

Be sure to pack comfortable clothing -- and especially shoes -- for long days of sightseeing. However, Europeans tend to dress with a bit of panache; to fit in, pack a stylish scarf or hat, and maybe leave your lanyards and socks and sandals at home.

