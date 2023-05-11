  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

Transpacific Cruises

Cruise ship wake or trail on ocean surface (Photo: Alena Stalmashonak/Shutterstock)

We found you 68 cruises

Celebrity Solstice
Celebrity Solstice (Photo: Celebrity)

17 Night
Tahitian Treasures Cruise

2,183 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker
Regatta
Regatta

7 Night
Transpacific Cruise

391 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker
Royal Princess
Royal Princess

20 Night
Transpacific Cruise

1,732 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker
Royal Princess
Royal Princess

27 Night
Transpacific Cruise

1,732 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker

26 Night
Transpacific Cruise

675 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker
Cruise Critic Favorite

24 Night
Transpacific Cruise

391 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker

30 Night
Transpacific Cruise

675 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker

15 Night
Transpacific Cruise

523 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker

7 Night
Transpacific Cruise

391 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker

24 Night
Transpacific Cruise

1,574 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker

31 Night
Transpacific Cruise

675 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker

29 Night
28n Ultimate Hawaii, Tahiti & Australia

1,652 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker

23 Night
Transpacific Cruise

1,732 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker
Cruise Critic Favorite

25 Night
Transpacific Cruise

391 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker

36 Night
Transpacific Cruise

1,732 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker

Related Cruises

Royal Caribbean Brilliance of the Seas

Royal Caribbean Brilliance of the Seas

1,533 Reviews
Carnival Luminosa

Carnival Luminosa

16 Reviews
Carnival Panorama

Carnival Panorama

138 Reviews
Carnival Spirit

Carnival Spirit

1,063 Reviews
Carnival Splendor

Carnival Splendor

1,454 Reviews
Celebrity Eclipse

Celebrity Eclipse

1,892 Reviews
Celebrity Edge

Celebrity Edge

683 Reviews
Celebrity Millennium

Celebrity Millennium

1,702 Reviews
Celebrity Solstice

Celebrity Solstice

2,183 Reviews
Coral Princess

Coral Princess

1,023 Reviews
Crown Princess

Crown Princess

2,187 Reviews
Crystal Symphony

Crystal Symphony

322 Reviews
Diamond Princess

Diamond Princess

908 Reviews
Disney Wonder

Disney Wonder

566 Reviews
Emerald Princess

Emerald Princess

1,818 Reviews
Royal Caribbean Enchantment of the Seas

Royal Caribbean Enchantment of the Seas

1,937 Reviews
Royal Caribbean Explorer of the Seas

Royal Caribbean Explorer of the Seas

2,013 Reviews
Grand Princess

Grand Princess

1,574 Reviews
Oceania Insignia

Oceania Insignia

210 Reviews
Majestic Princess

Majestic Princess

675 Reviews
Oceania Nautica

Oceania Nautica

368 Reviews
Norwegian Jade

Norwegian Jade

1,992 Reviews
Norwegian Jewel

Norwegian Jewel

2,324 Reviews
Norwegian Sun

Norwegian Sun

2,109 Reviews
Royal Caribbean Ovation of the Seas

Royal Caribbean Ovation of the Seas

725 Reviews
Pacific Encounter

Pacific Encounter

18 Reviews
Pacific Explorer

Pacific Explorer

159 Reviews
Royal Caribbean Quantum of the Seas

Royal Caribbean Quantum of the Seas

523 Reviews
Cunard Queen Elizabeth

Cunard Queen Elizabeth

592 Reviews
Cunard Queen Mary 2 (QM2)

Cunard Queen Mary 2 (QM2)

1,281 Reviews
Cunard Queen Victoria

Cunard Queen Victoria

560 Reviews
Royal Caribbean Radiance of the Seas

Royal Caribbean Radiance of the Seas

1,219 Reviews
Regal Princess

Regal Princess

1,734 Reviews
Oceania Regatta

Oceania Regatta

392 Reviews
Royal Princess

Royal Princess

1,732 Reviews
Ruby Princess

Ruby Princess

1,937 Reviews
Sapphire Princess

Sapphire Princess

993 Reviews
Royal Caribbean Serenade of the Seas

Royal Caribbean Serenade of the Seas

1,652 Reviews
Seven Seas Explorer

Seven Seas Explorer

240 Reviews
Seven Seas Navigator

Seven Seas Navigator

294 Reviews
Oceania Sirena

Oceania Sirena

254 Reviews
Viking Orion

Viking Orion

532 Reviews
Holland America Volendam

Holland America Volendam

572 Reviews
Royal Caribbean Voyager of the Seas

Royal Caribbean Voyager of the Seas

1,465 Reviews
Holland America Westerdam

Holland America Westerdam

1,087 Reviews

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of May 4th, 2023.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About UsCruise DestinationsFirst Time CruisersFind A Cruise
Cruise DealsLast Minute Cruise DealsCaribbean Cruise DealsAlaska Cruise Deals

International Sites

© 1995—2023, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

  • Privacy and Cookies Statement

  • Terms of Use

  • Site Map