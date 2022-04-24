  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More

Cruises from Yokohama to Transpacific

Cancellation Information

Filters

Any
Transpacific
Yokohama
Any
Any Cabin
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Cancellation Information
Cruise Critic Favorite
Celebrity Solstice
Celebrity Solstice (Photo: Celebrity)
Celebrity Solstice

13 Night
Japan & Bering Sea TranspacificDetails

2,157 Reviews
Leaving:Yokohama
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Cruise Critic Favorite
Celebrity Solstice
Celebrity Solstice (Photo: Celebrity)
Celebrity Solstice

13 Night
Japan & Bering Sea TranspacificDetails

2,157 Reviews
Leaving:Yokohama
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Queen Elizabeth
Queen Elizabeth (Photo: Cunard Line)
Queen Elizabeth

19 Night
Transpacific CruiseDetails

570 Reviews
Leaving:Yokohama
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Queen Elizabeth
Queen Elizabeth (Photo: Cunard Line)
Queen Elizabeth

29 Night
Transpacific CruiseDetails

570 Reviews
Leaving:Yokohama
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes

Sign Up for Price Drop Alerts

Be the first to know when tomorrow's prices drop so you can book with confidence.

By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Queen Elizabeth

38 Night
Transpacific CruiseDetails

570 Reviews
Leaving:Yokohama
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes

Related Cruises

Cruises from Auckland to Transpacific

Cruises from Auckland to Transpacific

414 Reviews
Cruises from Brisbane to Transpacific

Cruises from Brisbane to Transpacific

241 Reviews
Cruises from Honolulu to Transpacific

Cruises from Honolulu to Transpacific

735 Reviews
Cruises from Los Angeles to Transpacific

Cruises from Los Angeles to Transpacific

607 Reviews
Cruises from Sydney to Transpacific

Cruises from Sydney to Transpacific

748 Reviews
Cruises from Tahiti to Transpacific

Cruises from Tahiti to Transpacific

203 Reviews
Cruises from Vancouver to Transpacific

Cruises from Vancouver to Transpacific

741 Reviews
Cruises from Yokohama to Transpacific

Cruises from Yokohama to Transpacific

Cruises from California to Transpacific

Cruises from California to Transpacific

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of April 27th, 2021.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find A Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Caribbean Cruise Deals
Alaska Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites
© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.