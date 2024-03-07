  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

Cruises from Melbourne to Transpacific

Cruises from Melbourne to Transpacific

We found you 2 cruises

Queen Elizabeth
Queen Elizabeth (Photo: Cunard Line)

21 Night
Transpacific CruiseDetails

559 Reviews
Leaving:Melbourne
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
Mar 7, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Queen Elizabeth
Queen Elizabeth (Photo: Cunard Line)

31 Night
Transpacific CruiseDetails

559 Reviews
Leaving:Melbourne
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
Mar 7, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Sponsored

Up to $400 more while sailing the Med

  • Up to $400 on board credit per cabin on select Mediterranean voyages
  • Cruise Critic Editor’s Choice for Best New Ship in the US for 2021
  • Caribbean and Mediterranean itineraries
  • Over $600 in value always included - 20+ Eateries, Tips, WiFi & more

Virgin Voyages

Related Cruises

Cruises from Auckland to Transpacific

Cruises from Auckland to Transpacific

414 Reviews
Cruises from Brisbane to Transpacific

Cruises from Brisbane to Transpacific

241 Reviews
Cruises from Honolulu to Transpacific

Cruises from Honolulu to Transpacific

743 Reviews
Cruises from Los Angeles to Transpacific

Cruises from Los Angeles to Transpacific

613 Reviews
Cruises from Melbourne to Transpacific

Cruises from Melbourne to Transpacific

259 Reviews
Cruises from San Diego to Transpacific

Cruises from San Diego to Transpacific

345 Reviews
Cruises from San Francisco to Transpacific

Cruises from San Francisco to Transpacific

401 Reviews
Cruises from Seattle to Transpacific

Cruises from Seattle to Transpacific

915 Reviews
Cruises from Sydney to Transpacific

Cruises from Sydney to Transpacific

748 Reviews
Cruises from Tahiti to Transpacific

Cruises from Tahiti to Transpacific

204 Reviews
Cruises from Tokyo to Transpacific

Cruises from Tokyo to Transpacific

65 Reviews
Cruises from Vancouver to Transpacific

Cruises from Vancouver to Transpacific

742 Reviews
Cruises from Yokohama to Transpacific

Cruises from Yokohama to Transpacific

Cruises from California to Transpacific

Cruises from California to Transpacific

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of May 20th, 2022.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find A Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Caribbean Cruise Deals
Alaska Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2022, The Independent Traveler, Inc.