  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

South Pacific Cruises

Bora Bora (Photo: Marcelo Alex/Shutterstock)

About South Pacific Cruises

Imagine the ultimate paradise; you're likely to find it in the South Pacific. Reachable from Australia and New Zealand, the South Pacific includes popular islands like Fiji, Bora Bora, Tahiti and Samoa as well as more remote stops that are diverse in culture, history, languages, geology and scenery. On a South Pacific cruise, you can enjoy relaxed beaches and some of the world's best water sports.

  • More about the South Pacific

  • What is the best time to cruise to the South Pacific?

  • Which cruise lines go to the South Pacific?

We found you 260 cruises

Nautica
Nautica

10 Night
Tahiti CruiseDetails

362 Reviews
Leaving:Tahiti
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Seven Seas Navigator
Seven Seas Navigator

16 Night
South Pacific CruiseDetails

281 Reviews
Leaving:Tahiti
Cruise Line:Regent Seven Seas Cruises
Feb 17, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Norwegian Spirit
Norwegian Spirit

15 Night
South PacificDetails

2,073 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Mar 28, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Norwegian Spirit
Norwegian Spirit

12 Night
Australia ProductDetails

2,073 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Jan 15, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

28 Night
South Pacific CruiseDetails

2,166 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Mar 17, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

34 Night
South Pacific CrossingDetails

794 Reviews
Leaving:San Diego
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Oct 8, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

11 Night
Hawaiian OdysseyDetails

202 Reviews
Leaving:Honolulu
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
Apr 30, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

32 Night
South Pacific CruiseDetails

984 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Oct 30, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Cruise Critic Favorite

18 Night
South Pacific CruiseDetails

302 Reviews
Leaving:Auckland
Cruise Line:Regent Seven Seas Cruises
Mar 25, 2025
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

32 Night
South Pacific CruiseDetails

984 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Apr 5, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

12 Night
Australia ProductDetails

2,073 Reviews
Leaving:Auckland
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Jan 27, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

12 Night
Australia ProductDetails

2,073 Reviews
Leaving:Auckland
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

48 Night
South Pacific Crossing & New Zealand CollectorDetails

794 Reviews
Leaving:San Diego
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Oct 8, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Night
Dreams Of Tahiti 7d Ppt-pptDetails

102 Reviews
Leaving:Tahiti
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
Jan 19, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

12 Night
Australia ProductDetails

2,073 Reviews
Leaving:Auckland
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

More about the South Pacific

What is the best time to cruise to the South Pacific?

South Pacific cruises run year-round, but the dry season is from May to October, making it an ideal time to visit. Reachable from Australia and New Zealand, the South Pacific includes popular islands like Fiji, Bora Bora, Tahiti and Samoa.

Which cruise lines go to the South Pacific?

Paul Gauguin specializes in South Pacific cruises and sails the region all year, while lines including Princess, Celebrity, Royal Caribbean and Holland America feature South Pacific ports on world cruises and repositioning cruises. Luxury lines including Seabourn and Silversea can be found in the area, as well.

What are some things to do in the South Pacific?

Experience the local cultures by attending dedicated cultural presentations and shows; visit villages; snorkel and dive the South Pacific's famously clear water; watch for wildlife or shop -- these are  some of the top diversions throughout the South Pacific.

Do you need a passport to take a cruise to the South Pacific?

Yes, a passport is required for South Pacific cruises.

Related Cruises

Adamstown (Pitcairn Island)

Adamstown (Pitcairn Island)

1 Review
Alotau

Alotau

37 Reviews
Apia, Samoa (formerly Western Samoa)

Apia, Samoa (formerly Western Samoa)

Bora Bora

Bora Bora

184 Reviews
Champagne Bay (Vanuatu)

Champagne Bay (Vanuatu)

60 Reviews
Christmas Island

Christmas Island

Conflict Islands

Conflict Islands

27 Reviews
Dravuni Island

Dravuni Island

47 Reviews
Easter Island

Easter Island

3 Reviews
Fanning Island

Fanning Island

14 Reviews
Gizo

Gizo

1 Review
Honiara

Honiara

3 Reviews
Huahine

Huahine

58 Reviews
Isle of Pines (New Caledonia)

Isle of Pines (New Caledonia)

268 Reviews
Kiriwina (Papua New Guinea)

Kiriwina (Papua New Guinea)

42 Reviews
Lautoka

Lautoka

93 Reviews
Lifou

Lifou

125 Reviews
Lombok

Lombok

38 Reviews
Luganville

Luganville

20 Reviews
Madang

Madang

3 Reviews
Mare

Mare

107 Reviews
Moorea

Moorea

156 Reviews
Mystery Island

Mystery Island

264 Reviews
Nadi

Nadi

3 Reviews
Norfolk Island

Norfolk Island

2 Reviews
Noumea

Noumea

419 Reviews
Pago Pago

Pago Pago

63 Reviews
Pentecost Island

Pentecost Island

2 Reviews
Port Denarau

Port Denarau

38 Reviews
Port Moresby

Port Moresby

3 Reviews
Port Vila

Port Vila

193 Reviews
Rabaul

Rabaul

20 Reviews
Raiatea

Raiatea

54 Reviews
Rangiroa

Rangiroa

30 Reviews
Suva

Suva

122 Reviews
Tahiti (Papeete)

Tahiti (Papeete)

206 Reviews
Wala

Wala

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of December 13th, 2022.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About UsCruise DestinationsFirst Time CruisersFind A Cruise
Cruise DealsLast Minute Cruise DealsCaribbean Cruise DealsAlaska Cruise Deals

Share your feedback

International Sites

© 1995—2022, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

  • Privacy and Cookies Statement

  • Terms of Use

  • Site Map

  • Cookie Consent