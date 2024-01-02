  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
January 2024 Cruises to the South Pacific

We found you 24 cruises

Nautica
Nautica

10 Night
Tahiti CruiseDetails

353 Reviews
Leaving:Tahiti
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Seven Seas Navigator
Seven Seas Navigator

10 Night
South Pacific CruiseDetails

276 Reviews
Leaving:Tahiti
Cruise Line:Regent Seven Seas Cruises
Jan 28, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Majestic Princess
Majestic Princess TA Listings Page Image

13 Night
South Pacific CruiseDetails

633 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Jan 18, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Seven Seas Explorer
Seven Seas Explorer

19 Night
South Pacific CruiseDetails

225 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Regent Seven Seas Cruises
Jan 19, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
12 Night
Australia ProductDetails

2,050 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Jan 16, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
30 Night
Australia & New Zealand ExplorationDetails

200 Reviews
Leaving:Auckland
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
Jan 22, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
10 Night
South Pacific CruiseDetails

1,910 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Jan 9, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
8 Night
South Pacific CruiseDetails

1,910 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Jan 19, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
12 Night
Australia ProductDetails

2,050 Reviews
Leaving:Auckland
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
South Pacific CruiseDetails

489 Reviews
Leaving:Brisbane
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Jan 22, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

14 Night
South Pacific CruiseDetails

225 Reviews
Leaving:Auckland
Cruise Line:Regent Seven Seas Cruises
Jan 5, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
10 Night
South Pacific CruiseDetails

636 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Jan 3, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
18 Night
South Pacific CruiseDetails

276 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Regent Seven Seas Cruises
Jan 10, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
10 Night
South Pacific CruiseDetails

691 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Jan 2, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
11 Night
Maori & Australian ShoresDetails

Leaving:Auckland
Cruise Line:Virgin Voyages
Jan 12, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
